Andrew Windsor's Cover-Up Mystery: Documents Identifying Disgraced Former Prince in Epstein Files Secretly Redacted Following Release

The mysterious move has angered Epstein victims, who blasted the redactions as a "cover-up."

Epstein survivor Jess Michaels told The Sun: "This is thwarting justice. This is a cover-up of the cover-up of the crime.

"I wish I could tell you that all of this is shocking, but for us it's not. It's actually predictable.

"We are continuing to be gaslit. It’s designed to protect those responsible and intimidate survivors to stop them coming forward."

Documents with details blacked out include an incriminating email between Epstein and a Russian woman called Irina, confirming an evening with Andrew in August 2010.

Irina replied to the financier, quoting Andrew’s incomplete email address — writing: "Great!!!!!!! Should I email him tdoy@rlwgp . . ."