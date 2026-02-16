Andrew Windsor's Cover-Up Mystery: Documents Identifying Disgraced Former Prince in Epstein Files Secretly Redacted Following Release
Feb. 16 2026, Published 11:10 a.m. ET
Nearly 100 documents in the Epstein files identifying Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have been secretly redacted, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the email exchanges between the disgraced royal and Jeffrey Epstein have been altered over the past two weeks and no longer mention his name.
'This Is A Cover-Up Of The Cover-Up'
The mysterious move has angered Epstein victims, who blasted the redactions as a "cover-up."
Epstein survivor Jess Michaels told The Sun: "This is thwarting justice. This is a cover-up of the cover-up of the crime.
"I wish I could tell you that all of this is shocking, but for us it's not. It's actually predictable.
"We are continuing to be gaslit. It’s designed to protect those responsible and intimidate survivors to stop them coming forward."
Documents with details blacked out include an incriminating email between Epstein and a Russian woman called Irina, confirming an evening with Andrew in August 2010.
Irina replied to the financier, quoting Andrew’s incomplete email address — writing: "Great!!!!!!! Should I email him tdoy@rlwgp . . ."
Survivors Anger At Redactions
The message was among nearly 100 unearthed using a keyword search of "tdoy" — the initials of his then-Duke of York title.
The development comes as anger grows that survivors have been identified while their alleged abusers remain unmasked.
Sky Roberts, the brother of Andrew’s sex-abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre, said: "Why are the perpetrators' names redacted while survivors' names are unredacted?
"The public still does not have the full truth about who enabled Epstein, who participated in his exploitation, and who has been shielded for years."
Rich and powerful figures who remain unnamed are believed to include at least six men — one of whom is "pretty high up in foreign government."
Starting Off Afresh In The Middle East
Democrat Jamie Raskin, granted access to examine unredacted files, said: "I saw the names of lots of people who were redacted for mysterious or baffling or inscrutable reasons."
It was unclear if the retrospective redactions took place after a complaint from Andrew, 65, or his lawyers. Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing.
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com recently revealed Andrew is plotting a new life in the Middle East.
We told how Britain's former prince plans to dive into the dating pool and cash in on his royal lineage, and now his blue-blooded kin are bracing themselves for even more shameful shenanigans.
An insider said: "Andrew's got this idea that he'll be welcomed into this community of expats over there and embraced like it's the good old days.
"He's even talking about how he wants to get back to dating. The royals will be relieved to see him go, but they'll also be worrying about what he might get up to once he's off and operating completely on his own terms."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, King Charles, 77, stripped brother Andrew of his birthright title, as well as that of the Duke of York, and ordered him to vacate his crown-owned residence of Royal Lodge in Windsor because of his scandalous links with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
The miffed monarch planned to stash his controversial sibling at his private Sandringham Estate in Norfolk – and sources said the king's heir, Prince William, considers his uncle Andrew an embarrassment and will keep the disgraced ex-duke at a distance when William ascends to the throne.
However, the insider shared: "Andrew has absolutely no intention of settling quietly into Sandringham. He sees it as humiliating and beneath him.
"He says if Charles and William think they can park him in some falling-down dump and pretend that he no longer exists, they have another thing coming."