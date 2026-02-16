Your tip
Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Palace Pariah Ex-Prince Andrew 'Looking for Love Again' — This Time in the Middle East!

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: JRAA/ZDS/WENN/MEGA

Palace pariah ex-Prince Andrew has been allegedly looking for love again while turning his attention to the Middle East.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 16 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Palace pariah Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is plotting a new life in the Middle East, where Britain's former prince plans to dive into the dating pool and cash in on his royal lineage, and now his blue-blooded kin are bracing themselves for even more shameful shenanigans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Andrew's got this idea that he'll be welcomed into this community of expats over there and embraced like it's the good old days," an insider said. "He's even talking about how he wants to get back to dating. The royals will be relieved to see him go, but they'll also be worrying about what he might get up to once he's off and operating completely on his own terms."

Andrew Banished Amid Epstein Scandal

palace pariah ex prince andrew looking for love middle east
Source: NPA/PPE/NIEBOER/NEWS PICTURES/WENN/MEGA

King Charles stripped Andrew of his Duke of York title and ordered him out of Royal Lodge amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, King Charles, 77, stripped brother Andrew of his birthright title, as well as that of the Duke of York, and ordered the 65-year-old to vacate his crown-owned residence of Royal Lodge in Windsor because of his scandalous links with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The miffed monarch planned to stash his controversial sibling at his private Sandringham Estate in Norfolk – and sources saidthe king's heir, Prince William, considers his uncle Andrew an embarrassment and will keep the disgraced ex-duke at a distance when William ascends to the throne.

Andrew Refuses ‘Humiliating’ Exile

Prince William allegedly views his uncle as an embarrassment and plans to keep distance when he becomes king.
Source: MEGA

Prince William allegedly views his uncle as an embarrassment and plans to keep distance when he becomes king.

However, the insider shared: "Andrew has absolutely no intention of settling quietly into Sandringham. He sees it as humiliating and beneath him. He says if Charles and William think they can park him in some falling-down dump and pretend that he no longer exists, they have another thing coming."

Four years ago, Andrew was banned from being a working royal by Queen Elizabeth, who took away her son's palace duties and paycheck months before her death in 2022 after Epstein sex slave Virginia Giuffre sued the former prince for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

The U.K.'s onetime trade envoy denied the accusations of Giuffre, who died in April 2025 at age 41 of an apparent suicide, but still paid her a reported $16million to settle her suit.

Andrew Eyes Middle East Escape

palace pariah ex prince andrew looking for love middle east
Source: MEGA

Sources said intermediaries were sent to scout villas in the United Arab Emirates for Andrew's potential Middle East move.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said Andrew has already dispatched intermediaries to scout villas in areas such as the United Arab Emirates.

The insider added: "He's convinced a life in the Middle East would suit him. He says he can have a fresh start there because it's much more old-school. He's convinced people won't constantly judge him. He genuinely thinks he can still cash in on his former status."

