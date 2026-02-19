Disgraced Andrew Windsor RELEASED From Police Custody After His Historic Arrest Over Disturbing Epstein Files Revelations
Feb. 19 2026, Published 2:48 p.m. ET
Ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been released from jail after the vile royal was arrested earlier today, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The disgraced member of the Royal family, who recently had all of his titles stripped, was taken into custody on Thursday, February 19, which happened to be his 66th birthday.
Details on Andrew Windsor's Release From Prison
According to The Daily Mail, officers had 24 hours to hold him at their station once he arrived without charge.
It is not clear at this time whether he was released on bail or if he was let out under investigation; however, he was photographed in a car departing from the Aylsham police station in Norfolk shortly after 7 pm.
In the photo, Andrew looks rather stunned, with a wide-eyed, shocked expression on his face.
The Thames Valley Police also gave an update, saying they had "arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office."
"The arrested man has now been released under investigation," they added. "We can also confirm that our searches in Norfolk have now concluded."
Norfolk was where Andrew's home was.
What Was Andrew Windsor Arrested for?
As Radar reported, Andrew was arrested for suspicion of misconduct while in public office. He was being looked into due to allegedly sharing confidential information with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein while Andrew was a trade envoy for the U.K.
The Thames Valley Police revealed they "arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time."
Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing with anything pertaining to the late s-- offender.
King Charles III Speaks Out
King Charles III, Andrew's brother, spoke out in a statement following his arrest, explaining he had "learned" the news with "deepest concern."
As for where things go from here, Charles said, there will be a "full, fair, and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities."
"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and cooperation," he continued.
"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."
Charles stripped Andrew of his royal titles and privileges in October 2025.
The palace spoke out on October 30, sharing, "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."
On October 17, 2025, Andrew shared he had agreed to give up the title of Duke of York and all other royal honors and vestiges due to the controversy around Epstein; however, he was allowed to keep the title of "prince" at that time.
Charles also got Andrew to vacate the Royal Lodge, a property Andrew paid $1million for in 2003 but had not paid rent on since.