Disgraced Andrew Windsor RELEASED From Police Custody After His Historic Arrest Over Disturbing Epstein Files Revelations

According to The Daily Mail, officers had 24 hours to hold him at their station once he arrived without charge.

It is not clear at this time whether he was released on bail or if he was let out under investigation; however, he was photographed in a car departing from the Aylsham police station in Norfolk shortly after 7 pm.

In the photo, Andrew looks rather stunned, with a wide-eyed, shocked expression on his face.

The Thames Valley Police also gave an update, saying they had "arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office."

"The arrested man has now been released under investigation," they added. "We can also confirm that our searches in Norfolk have now concluded."

Norfolk was where Andrew's home was.