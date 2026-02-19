Your tip
'It Saved His Life': Charlie Kirk's Scientology Secret Exposed as Church Member Claims He Gifted Late Activist a Booklet About Controversial Religion

Charlie Kirk was allegedly given the 'Cause of Suppression' booklet by a scientologist.

Feb. 19 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

Charlie Kirk's Scientology secret has been exposed, as a church member claims a booklet he gave him "saved his life," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to Tony Ortega, who blogs about the controversial religion, a conversation with ex-church member Joy Villa led him to discover scientologist Craig Jensen was allegedly one of Kirk's early donors.

What Was Said About Charlie Kirk?

The conversations surrounding Kirk and Scientology began when conservative pundit Candace Owens claimed one of the "bigger donors" to Turning Point USA was a member of the church.

When Villa spoke to Ortega, she shared that what Owens likely meant was one of Kirk's "early big funders" was Jensen.

"Craig was heavy into trying to get Charlie into Scientology," she added.

What Did Joy Villa's Email From Craig Jensen Say?

In a 2017 email to Jensen, Villa said she asked if Kirk knew he was a Scientologist. In his reply, he said he had met Kirk through a "good friend" and then put on an event for him in his home and "gave him an OSA-escorted tour of the Flag building."

OSA is Scientology's Office of Special Affairs, responsible for numerous things, including public relations. The Flag building is the largest building in Clearwater, Fla. that serves as the spiritual headquarters for Scientologists planetwide.

"He was blown away!" Jensen continued. "I gave him a copy of the 'Cause of Suppression' booklet and he said later that it saved his life."

"So, yes, he knows full well I am a Scientologist, and he is supportive. I am on the Turning Point USA advisory board."

What Happened to Charlie Kirk?

Kirk, 31, was speaking at a Turning Point USA event on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University when he was shot in the neck by a gunman positioned on a roof approximately 142 yards away.

He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead later on.

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, was taken into custody and believed to be the person responsible for assassinating Kirk.

Prosecutors charged him with aggravated murder and said they would seek the death penalty. To date, Robinson still has not entered a plea.

What's Happening With Turning Point USA Since Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated?

Since Kirk's assassination, his widow, Erika, has taken over leadership of his organization.

While her leadership has been scrutinized, Erika responded to critics in December 2025.

"I didn't ask for this. It's, obviously, a blessing," she said at a CBS Town Hall. "I view it as a blessing [and] a duty to my husband, but I was very happy being a stay-at-home mom. There's nothing wrong with being a mother."

She added: "Stepping into this role is not so much a job title. It's not a 9-to-5 for me [and] this is something that I'm very passionate about. Turning Point USA] is still a living, breathing version of my husband. This organization is not just a company to me, and the staff and employees are not just staff and employees, they're family. For me, it's a lot different and a lot deeper than a career. This is very personal."

