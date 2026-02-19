'It Saved His Life': Charlie Kirk's Scientology Secret Exposed as Church Member Claims He Gifted Late Activist a Booklet About Controversial Religion

According to Tony Ortega, who blogs about the controversial religion, a conversation with ex-church member Joy Villa led him to discover scientologist Craig Jensen was allegedly one of Kirk's early donors.

Charlie Kirk 's Scientology secret has been exposed, as a church member claims a booklet he gave him "saved his life," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Joy Villa alleged Craig Jensen was 'very heavy into trying to get Charlie into Scientology.'

"Craig was heavy into trying to get Charlie into Scientology," she added.

When Villa spoke to Ortega, she shared that what Owens likely meant was one of Kirk's "early big funders" was Jensen.

The conversations surrounding Kirk and Scientology began when conservative pundit Candace Owens claimed one of the "bigger donors" to Turning Point USA was a member of the church.

In a 2017 email to Jensen, Villa said she asked if Kirk knew he was a Scientologist. In his reply, he said he had met Kirk through a "good friend" and then put on an event for him in his home and "gave him an OSA-escorted tour of the Flag building."

OSA is Scientology's Office of Special Affairs, responsible for numerous things, including public relations. The Flag building is the largest building in Clearwater, Fla. that serves as the spiritual headquarters for Scientologists planetwide.

"He was blown away!" Jensen continued. "I gave him a copy of the 'Cause of Suppression' booklet and he said later that it saved his life."

"So, yes, he knows full well I am a Scientologist, and he is supportive. I am on the Turning Point USA advisory board."