Charlie Kirk

Erika Kirk Accused of Removing Wedding Photo with Husband Charlie from Podcast Office Just Five Months After His Assassination — 'She's Erasing Him Entirely'

Photo of Erika and Charlie Kirk
Source: @turningpointusa/Instagram

An X user branded Erika Kirk as 'the type of widow who moved on so fast.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 12 2026, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

Erika Kirk has been accused of removing her wedding photo with her late husband, Charlie, from his desk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An X user shared a composite photo of Erika sitting at Charlie's desk and Charlie, prior to his passing, sitting at his desk.

Erika and Charlie Kirk's Wedding Photo Is Gone

Source: @kirawontmiss/X

In the photo of Charlie, they circled his wedding photo with Erika on a shelf behind his desk.

In the snap of Erika, everything is the same aside from the fact that their wedding photo is gone and has been replaced with something else.

Commenters immediately replied, with many criticizing Erika for removing the picture.

"Erika Kirk finally yeeted that wedding pic off Charlie’s bookshelf?" one person said. "That's not redecorating, that's filing for spiritual divorce in 4K. Shelf's looking real single and ready to mingle now."

"She's the type of widow who moved on so fast!" another person shared. "Unbelievable."

A third added: "Even the wedding ring is gone, Erika isn't just moving on, she's erasing him entirely, and honestly, wouldn't be surprised if we see a new wedding announcement soon."

Some People Defended Erika Kirk

Photo of Charlie and Erika Kirk
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

An X user insisted there was 'no tea' with Erika Kirk removing her wedding photo from the shelf behind Charlie's desk.

Not everyone had negative things to say, as some piped in to defend Erika.

"There's no 'tea' here, just a woman moving forward after an unthinkable loss," one X user insisted. "Stop trying to find drama where there is only grief and resilience."

"So what?" another person asked. "It's her picture. I don’t care if she put it in her garbage. Stop with the being nasty to this woman. Maybe she doesn’t want to see it every time she walks in. And the pic on the desk has him in it. You guys are disgusting. She loved her husband."

"You do realize that all of Charlie’s stuff is now Erika’s stuff and she can move it around HER house wherever she wants it, right?" a third person noted. "It’s really none of your business."

Others suggested Erika may have moved the picture elsewhere or put it in her home to have it closer to her.

What Did Turning Point USA Say?

Photo of Erika and Charlie Kirk
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Turning Point USA explained Erika and Charlie's wedding photo was moved 'lower down' so their daughter 'can look at it.'

Erika removing her wedding photo from the shelf caused such a stir that Turning Point USA, Charlie's organization that she now leads, spoke out to Newsweek with a statement about it.

"Erika moved it to a lower shelf when her daughter asked to see it so she could hold and look at the photo," they explained.

"It's still on the studio shelf, just lower down where her daughter can look at it whenever she's in there with her mom."

What Did Candace Owens Say?

Photo of Candace Owens
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens said it's 'entirely possible' that Charlie removed his wedding photo with Erika Kirk.

Conservative pundit Candace Owens, who has been behind many conspiracy theories regarding Charlie's death, also had something to say on the wedding photo missing.

"It's entirely possible Charlie removed it when he removed his wedding ring the night before," she wrote on X.

Owens added: "When they had a priest come pray over them and their marriage."

Owens had addressed Erika and Charlie's marriage in a recent video entitled An Open Letter to Erika Kirk.

She told a story about Erika having Charlie sleep in his daughter's room so he could get a good night's sleep before his event.

"I also thought what was interesting is that you said that the next morning when he snuck in, he grabbed his wedding band. Again, minor detail, but I asked myself, why was his wedding band off?" Owens asked.

