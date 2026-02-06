'I Have Questions': Ex-TPUSA Staffer Suspects She Was Fired for 'Questioning the Narrative' Around Charlie Kirk's Assassination — And Rips into Erika's Leadership

Aubrey Laitsch was a member of Turning Point USA's public relations team for more than four years. On Thursday, February 5, she dropped a video detailing how Charlie's vision for the organization has allegedly been distorted since Erika took over after he was killed.

She alleged she was called to a meeting with top Turning Point USA executives, including spokesman Andrew Kolve.

At the meeting, she alleged she was informed an Uber driver told a board member his daughter was friends with an employee who didn't like Erika. The employee in question, they said, was Laitsch. She was then fired.

Laitsch claimed she was shocked, as she'd known Erika since 2013 and had no issue with her at the time of the alleged Uber incident.

"We were doing pageants around the same time as one another. She was in the Miss USA organization, and I was in the Miss United States organization, and we happened to cross paths at an event," she said.