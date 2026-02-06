Your tip
'I Have Questions': Ex-TPUSA Staffer Suspects She Was Fired for 'Questioning the Narrative' Around Charlie Kirk's Assassination — And Rips into Erika's Leadership

Composite photo of Aubrey Laitsch and Erika Kirk
Source: @aubreylaitsch/Instagram; MEGA

Aubrey Laitsch said she has a 'gut feeling' as to why she was fired from Turning Point USA.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 6 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

An ex-Turning Point USA staffer has "questions" after she suspects she was fired for asking about the "narrative" around Charlie Kirk's assassination, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

What's more is she ripped into his widow Erika Kirk's leadership of the organization.

Fired Over Not Liking Erika Kirk?

Source: @aubreylaitsch/Instagram

Aubrey Liatsch said she had no issue with Erika Kirk at the time she was accused of telling an Uber driver she didn't like her.

Aubrey Laitsch was a member of Turning Point USA's public relations team for more than four years. On Thursday, February 5, she dropped a video detailing how Charlie's vision for the organization has allegedly been distorted since Erika took over after he was killed.

She alleged she was called to a meeting with top Turning Point USA executives, including spokesman Andrew Kolve.

At the meeting, she alleged she was informed an Uber driver told a board member his daughter was friends with an employee who didn't like Erika. The employee in question, they said, was Laitsch. She was then fired.

Laitsch claimed she was shocked, as she'd known Erika since 2013 and had no issue with her at the time of the alleged Uber incident.

"We were doing pageants around the same time as one another. She was in the Miss USA organization, and I was in the Miss United States organization, and we happened to cross paths at an event," she said.

Why Does Aubrey Laitsch Think She Was Fired?

Photo of Aubrey Laitsch
Source: @aubreylaitsch/Instagram

Laitsch revealed she knew Erika Kirk 'for quite some time.'

Laitsch went on to share she'd "known Erika for quite some time."

"My thoughts about her and the idea that nobody likes her do not align whatsoever with the timeline of October or November," she added, which is when the alleged Uber incident took place.

Later, she claimed making this video "breaks my heart," but she owed it "to Charlie," and insisted "this would be the expectation for me."

As for why she thinks she was fired, Laitsch explained she had "a gut feeling that [she] was terminated from Turning Point because [she is] questioning the narrative of what happened to [her] role model and CEO, Charlie Kirk, on the day of his assassination."

"What is being told to us in the mainstream media just really doesn't add up to me," she elaborated.

What Did Candace Owens Say?

Photo of Candace Owens
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens told a similar story to Laitch's last month about executives at Turning Point USA 'dragging people into offices' and 'asking about their allegiance' to Erika Kirk.

Conservative pundit Candace Owens, who has touted many conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie's death, posted about an incident last month that is more or less verbatim what Laitsch shared.

Owens called out the "Scottsdale Witch Trials," which she detailed were "executives ... dragging people into offices asking about their allegiance to Erika."

"Specifically, one person was told that an Uber driver told their CMO that his daughter was friends with an employee who didn't like Erika," Owens detailed. "Andrew Kolvet then hauled the Uber-mentioned employee into an office and questioned her about the driver's account, regarding which, she was totally mystified,"

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

To date, Erika Kirk and Turning Point USA haven't commented on Laitsch's allegations.

In her video, Laitsch also alleged she was "reprimanded for not being supportive enough to people" after living through "an extremely traumatizing day" and "working nonstop."

Owens had also commented on this last month, stating she'd spoken to dissatisfied employees of Turning Point USA who were laid off after working 20-hour days.

To date, Turning Point USA and Erika have not commented on Laitsch's allegations.

