Candace Owens Blasts Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika After Receiving Cease and Desist — As Podcaster Continues to Spew Conspiracy Theories About Assassination
Jan. 22 2026, Updated 2:26 p.m. ET
Candace Owens has slammed Erika Kirk in the wake of receiving a cease and desist from Turning Point USA, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Owens took to her YouTube show to share the news and take some fresh jabs at Charlie Kirk's widow.
Candace Owens Addresses Her C&D From Turning Point USA
Owens opened up on the C&D she received, noting she told Turning Point USA they'd have "better luck keeping the sun from rising into the sky than trying to keep me from investigating Charlie Kirk's assassination."
"In other words," she continued, "Turning Point USA, you'd have better luck suing the sun. Get your lawyer to send a cease and desist to the sun, and you will have better luck in terms of getting it to stop than from getting me to look away from what happened to Charlie.
"That's how I feel, okay. And you can just take that as a fact. Take it to the bank. Do what you have to do. Get your donors. And I'm sure you've got a lot of them to fund whatever it is. I told my lawyer, 'Here's what we do. Go back to them and say, 'How much money do you want?'"
What Did Candace Owens Say About Erika Kirk Now?
Owens also addressed Erika in the broadcast, stating, "Erika, Chairman, CEO, Erika, my girl. Heavy is the head that wears the crown after its rightful owner was deposed. Am I right? Am I right?"
"It's gay to send a legal letter," she ranted. "It's very gay. You shouldn't do it. Especially if you can just pick up the phone and call someone.
"People are open to changing their mind. Open to being wrong. You just have to call someone."
Candace Owens Insists People Care About 'Getting to the Truth' About Charlie Kirk's Death
While addressing the cease and desist, Owens also alleged the "contract stuff is done."
"This whole thing of contracting people so that you can be a bad person and getting a lawyer... It's done. It's over. It's dead on arrival. Name your price, Turning Point USA. How much would you like?"
Owens continued, asking, "Would you like all of your money back? What's it worth? What's it worth to you, actually? I want to know the number, because then I'm gonna go online, start a GoFundMe, and raise it overnight."
She insisted that's "how much people care about getting to the truth."
"So you're gonna see how much live, how much people actually care about learning what happened on September 10th," she added. "There are things that you should value about money in life."
Erika Kirk and Candace Owens Had Previously Sat Down
At the end of 2025, Erika and Owens sat down with one another after some tense back-and-forth exchanges.
The meeting, which lasted for four and a half hours, was described by Owens to have "thawed" tensions.
"I think we both feel it should have taken place a lot earlier than it did," she shared on X at the time. "We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well. Most importantly, we were able to share intel and clarify intent."