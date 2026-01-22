Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Candace Owens

Candace Owens Blasts Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika After Receiving Cease and Desist — As Podcaster Continues to Spew Conspiracy Theories About Assassination

Composite photo of Erika Kirk and Candace Owens
Source: MEGA; Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens said you 'shouldn't send someone a legal letter.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 22 2026, Updated 2:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Candace Owens has slammed Erika Kirk in the wake of receiving a cease and desist from Turning Point USA, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Owens took to her YouTube show to share the news and take some fresh jabs at Charlie Kirk's widow.

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens Addresses Her C&D From Turning Point USA

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk is the current CEO of Turning Point USA, the organization that sent Candace Owens a cease and desist letter.

Owens opened up on the C&D she received, noting she told Turning Point USA they'd have "better luck keeping the sun from rising into the sky than trying to keep me from investigating Charlie Kirk's assassination."

"In other words," she continued, "Turning Point USA, you'd have better luck suing the sun. Get your lawyer to send a cease and desist to the sun, and you will have better luck in terms of getting it to stop than from getting me to look away from what happened to Charlie.

"That's how I feel, okay. And you can just take that as a fact. Take it to the bank. Do what you have to do. Get your donors. And I'm sure you've got a lot of them to fund whatever it is. I told my lawyer, 'Here's what we do. Go back to them and say, 'How much money do you want?'"

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Candace Owens Say About Erika Kirk Now?

Source: @bren45000/X

Candace Owens insisted it was 'gay' to send someone a legal letter.

Owens also addressed Erika in the broadcast, stating, "Erika, Chairman, CEO, Erika, my girl. Heavy is the head that wears the crown after its rightful owner was deposed. Am I right? Am I right?"

"It's gay to send a legal letter," she ranted. "It's very gay. You shouldn't do it. Especially if you can just pick up the phone and call someone.

"People are open to changing their mind. Open to being wrong. You just have to call someone."

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens Insists People Care About 'Getting to the Truth' About Charlie Kirk's Death

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens has been touting conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk's death.

While addressing the cease and desist, Owens also alleged the "contract stuff is done."

"This whole thing of contracting people so that you can be a bad person and getting a lawyer... It's done. It's over. It's dead on arrival. Name your price, Turning Point USA. How much would you like?"

Owens continued, asking, "Would you like all of your money back? What's it worth? What's it worth to you, actually? I want to know the number, because then I'm gonna go online, start a GoFundMe, and raise it overnight."

She insisted that's "how much people care about getting to the truth."

"So you're gonna see how much live, how much people actually care about learning what happened on September 10th," she added. "There are things that you should value about money in life."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of federal agents

ICE Detains Minnesota Boy, 5, After School as District Officials Accuse Agents of Using Child as 'Bait' To Lure Family Members Out of Home

melania trump and donald trump

Melania Trump's Chilling Prediction About Her Life as First Lady Revealed in Resurfaced Interview — Nearly Two Decades Before Husband Donald Became President

Erika Kirk and Candace Owens Had Previously Sat Down

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Candace Owens
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens previously shared her meeting with Erika Kirk 'thawed' tensions.

At the end of 2025, Erika and Owens sat down with one another after some tense back-and-forth exchanges.

The meeting, which lasted for four and a half hours, was described by Owens to have "thawed" tensions.

"I think we both feel it should have taken place a lot earlier than it did," she shared on X at the time. "We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well. Most importantly, we were able to share intel and clarify intent."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.