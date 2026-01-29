'I Feel Very Honored': Erika Kirk Giggles and Smiles in 'Leaked Footage' Allegedly from Meeting With Turning Point USA Days After Charlie's Assassination
Jan. 29 2026, Published 11:32 a.m. ET
Erika Kirk giggled and smiled in leaked footage allegedly from a meeting with Turning Point USA staffers days after her husband, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Erika began the call, which was leaked by Candace Owens, by telling the staff her heart was "broken for you guys as much as it is for our family."
Erika Kirk Vowed to Make Turning Point USA 'Bigger Than Ever'
Erika noted the staff "not only lost a boss" but also someone they "looked up to," believed in the mission of, and "loved."
"You loved listening to his show, you loved hearing his wisdom on things. I'm sure some of you have also had very personal moments where you sat down and had private conversations with him," she said. "I want you all to hold on to those, and I want you all to remember those so deeply. I want you to journal about them. I want you to be able to tell your kids about them."
She then vowed that Turning Point USA "will continue," insisting that's what Charlie would've wanted.
"And it'll be bigger than ever, and we're going to honor him by doing that," she noted. "We're going to stay humble, we're going to work hard, because that's what he would want, and we're just going to make it grow."
When Did Erika Kirk Get Emotional on the Call?
Charlie's widow then told staff to keep their "eyes fixed on heaven" as Charlie would find ways to speak to them still, as he's "more alive than ever" and would be guiding them.
While she wasn't overly tearful for the majority of the call, she did start to break down a bit when talking about keeping the staff employed.
"I will fight like hell to make sure that all of you have a job here. I don't want anyone to think their job is in jeopardy because you're family. If you choose to leave, that's different. I never will, and I promise you I will make sure that I never allow it to point to where you have to leave... and that is a promise. I want our family to stay together the best it can," she stated.
She also claimed she wanted things to remain "status quo" as the staff was "very loved" and she was "very proud" of them.
Erika Kirk Wanted to Share Her 'Condolences' With the Turning Point USA Family
While she did cop to nights and mornings being difficult, Erika credited her Turning Point USA family for keeping her from being "a disaster."
Bizarrely, as this was days after her husband was brutally killed, Erika later went on to note she felt "honored."
"Everyone grieves differently, so if someone's acting weird, don't read into that," she shared. "Weddings and funerals bring out the weirdest side in people. Anyone who's been married knows that, so don't read into that."
She also insisted she got on the call to share her "condolences."
"I wish I could hug all of you. But the fact that a lot of you guys are here in the office today, that's what he would want. He doesn't want you to just be sitting on the couch alone in your room. He wants you to... obviously, I mean, we will all mourn, but he would want you to build. And so that's what we'll do. We'll have a sword in one hand and a hammer in the other, and we're going to build, okay? I love you all. Deep breaths."
A Private Moment With Usha Vance
Erika wrapped the call with sharing a private moment she had with J.D. Vance's wife, Usha.
She shared: "I asked her... I said, 'I don't know how to get through this.' And she said, 'You know when you're on an airplane' ... She said, 'When you're on an airplane, and you're 15 minutes before landing, and the kids are going crazy and they're throwing their toys and they're screaming, and you're thinking to yourself, am I going to make it through these next 15 minutes? And then the plane lands.'
"And Usha said, 'You're going to make it through those next 15 minutes. And then the next 15 minutes after that.' And so I just want to share that with you because it was a very private moment, but it gave me some peace to know that we can just do this 15 minutes at a time."
She then told the staff they're "all going to be okay" and that she loves them.