Erika Kirk Caught 'Giggling' as She Calls Slain Husband Charlie's Funeral the 'Event of the Century' in 'Leaked Audio Candace Owens Allegedly Obtained'
Jan. 28 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk cheerfully gloated over her late husband Charlie's funeral in an alleged leaked audio from conservative pundit Candace Owens, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the conversation, Erika brags about the attendance and refers to Charlie's memorial as an "event of the century."
'I Don't Even Know Where to Begin'
The leaked audio, in which she is heard giggling, is allegedly from Erika speaking internally to Turning Point USA staffers 11 days after Charlie was assassinated.
"I don't even know where to begin," Erika started, sounding upbeat and cheerful. "The fact that we were able to pull off an event of the century. It's just insane. We had over 275,000 people that attended and stadium overflow. West gate. Insane."
"And then you have, it said, 100 million?" she continued. "You guys that heard the gospel and all about Charlie and all about everything that you guys do and the hard work at Turning Point USA is insane.
"We had thousands that were registered to vote. I think that we're at like 200,000 for merch sales. Don't quote me on that because I think it keeps bumping up like crazy."
'It's Not Easy'
Erika then went on to thank all of the teams (such as the graphic design team, the production team, etc.) for their work on "leading into the memorial." "And honestly, a lot of the staff that worked on the memorial, they had 20-hour days for a week during the time of us grieving the loss of my husband, and honestly, I know several staff that didn't even sleep," she noted. "Again, you guys are breathing angels. And I'm so grateful for all of you."
She continued praising the staff, referring to them as the "most incredible team" and sharing how "thankful" she is.
"There's something really special to be seen in moments like this. And it's not easy. I’m speaking from experience. I'm right in the trenches with you guys."
Charlie's widow then asked staffers if they had any "beef" with one another from the past to "put it to rest." "My husband's dead," she boldly claimed. "I'm not trying to be morbid, but he's dead. It puts life into perspective of how short life is. And relationships. And god puts people in your life for a reason, and it teaches you a lesson, and it teaches them a lesson." "We are moving forward, Turning Point USA 2.0, with Charlie in our hearts, and that’s what he would want," she added.
Erika KIrk Ripped Apart Over Alleged Audio
Erika was ripped apart on social media for the alleged audio, with one person writing, "If your husband and the father of your children was just murdered not even two weeks ago, would you be able to be not just cool, calm, and collected, but CHEERFUL? Is it WEIRD talking about other people grieving without ANY display of your own as a widow?"
"Make it make sense," a second person stated, while a third said she gave them "the ick with that whole speech, but especially with the merch talk."
Others called out her words for being "sick" and "insane."
To date, Erika and Turning Point USA have not commented on the alleged audio.