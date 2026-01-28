Erika Kirk Caught 'Giggling' as She Calls Slain Husband Charlie's Funeral the 'Event of the Century' in 'Leaked Audio Candace Owens Allegedly Obtained'

The leaked audio, in which she is heard giggling, is allegedly from Erika speaking internally to Turning Point USA staffers 11 days after Charlie was assassinated.

"I don't even know where to begin," Erika started, sounding upbeat and cheerful. "The fact that we were able to pull off an event of the century. It's just insane. We had over 275,000 people that attended and stadium overflow. West gate. Insane."

"And then you have, it said, 100 million?" she continued. "You guys that heard the gospel and all about Charlie and all about everything that you guys do and the hard work at Turning Point USA is insane.

"We had thousands that were registered to vote. I think that we're at like 200,000 for merch sales. Don't quote me on that because I think it keeps bumping up like crazy."