'Sex Sells!': Erika Kirk's Most Scandalous Comments Yet Revealed in 'Thirsty' Resurfaced Video With Ex-Boyfriend
Jan. 22 2026, Published 9:51 p.m. ET
Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, made shocking comments in a resurfaced audition video from The Amazing Race, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Erika's audition tape was made with her then-boyfriend, JT Massey, a minor league baseball player.
Erika Kirk and JT Massey's 'Amazing Race' Audition Tape
Early in the clip, which an X user shared, it shows her and Massey's alleged "thirst" for fame.
Erika tells Massey he looks "really handsome," and he replies that she looks "gorgeous."
She then adjusts his t-shirt, and he insists she should "give them the cleavage" as "people want cleavage."
"Sex sells, babe," the now-conservative Turning Point USA CEO replies.
"Sex sells," Massey concurs, adding, "That's me. It's not within the confines of marriage."
Erika Kirk and JT Massey Talk Their First Date
Massey goes on to describe their first date, which he claims took place on March 1.
"I got it wrong," Erika reveals while laughing, explaining how she called Massey the day before their first date to tell him she'd be "running late," only to be told the date was the next day.
In the clip, the duo is unable to stop blushing and gushing over one another as they stare into each other's eyes.
"We spent literally every single day with each other since then," Erika exclaims, before going on to discuss things they did together as a couple, including going to Chipotle and hiking.
"We like to have fun," she later adds, noting, "Life's too short."
Erika Kirk Slammed for the 'Amazing Race' Audition Footage
In the footage, Erika is seen touching Massey's face, leaning on his shoulder, and talking about when they go to bed when they get together.
Once the footage was shared on X, commentators immediately took to weighing in, especially given the fact that Erika had said she had not dated prior to Charlie.
One person claimed: "The church act isn't working, you can't change who you are. She faked her way to the top, and now she’s just playing it safe to stay there."
"Wow!" another person noted, tagging Candace Owens. "Charlie really got in over his head with this one."
Erika Kirk 'Played the Game Perfectly,' an X User Alleged
Others continued to weigh in, with one person claiming, "Erika played the role perfectly."
Many X users also claimed they felt "sorry" for Charlie, with one noting he had "no chance against this thing."
Erika has been under a lot of scrutiny since Charlie's death, as people have come at her for feeling she's not grieving appropriately.
Most recently, she was taken to task for going to a football game without her children.
"My thoughts are people grieve differently," a critic on X shared. "It's just a matter of not being with her children for extended periods, which is a pill I can't swallow at all, it's rather sickening to me. She's nothing like me, and I am definitely nothing like her. My goodness, I feel bad for my dog when I am not home for the day sometimes. lol."