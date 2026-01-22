Your tip
Charlie Kirk

Erika Kirk Admits Husband Charlie's Horrific Assassination Revealed Who Her 'True Friends Are' — 'You See Who is in Your Corner'

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk said Charlie's death showed her who is in her corner.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 22 2026, Published 12:46 p.m. ET

Erika Kirk has heartbreakingly admitted that her late husband Charlie's assassination revealed who her true friends are, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

When speaking out recently, Erika opened up on the topic of who has been there for her during this difficult time of need and who hasn't.

What Did Erika Kirk Say About Friends?

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk said Charlie's death showed her 'who is riding' his coattails.

Erika noted that when "all of this happened, you really see who your friends are."

"You see who is in your corner," she continued. "You see who is riding my husband's coattails and who genuinely cared and who genuinely wanted to be there for us as a family."

"Everyone does their best to pour into you and be there for you," she added.

Source: @ShadowofEzra/X

Erika Kirk said 'everyone does their best to pour into you' when talking about who has been there for her after Charlie's death.

Erika Kirk's Parenting Came Under Fire Recently

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk has been under scrutiny since taking over Turning Point USA.

After Charlie died, Erika took over his position as the leader of Turning Point USA, and she has been under the microscope ever since, with people constantly having something to say about her.

Recently, when she went to a college football game without her two kids, she was scrutinized.

"Another glitzy night out at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Erika Kirk front and center, all smiles, celebrating. But... real talk: it's been just 4 months since Charlie's tragic death, and those little ones (toddler and preschool age) just lost their dad in the most horrific way," one critic on X wrote.

"Seems like they're rarely (if ever) around," they added. "Are they okay?"

The naysayer went on to question who is watching them "while Mom's out cheering and networking."

"Kids that young are struggling hard with grief, they need stability, routine, and their remaining parent close by more than ever. This doesn't look like mourning; it looks like moving on fast," they said.

"Grief is personal, sure, but when you're the only parent left, priorities shift to the babies first. Thoughts? Sending love to those kiddos...they deserve peace and healing."

Others Criticzed Erika Kirk for Her Parenting

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk was called out for being 'not normal' on X.

Others continued to slam Erika, with one person calling her out for not being "normal."

Another person similarly insisted her behavior is "not normal" due to her just losing her husband and the father of her children, while a third person claimed they haven't "seen Erika with her kids since Charlie died."

"My thoughts are people grieve differently," another person chimed in to add. "It's just a matter of not being with her children for extended periods, which is a pill I can't swallow at all, it's rather sickening to me. She's nothing like me, and I am definitely nothing like her. My goodness, I feel bad for my dog when I am not home for the day sometimes. lol."

Erika Kirk Clapped Back at Critics

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk claimed 'there's a cost to being uncommon' on her Instagram post.

In the wake of being criticized, Erika snapped back at being labeled.

In an Instagram post where she showed off footage of her young son walking, she wrote, "The most important thing I’ve learned over this past year is don’t let anyone make you cruel. No matter how badly you want to give the world a taste of its own bitter medicine, it’s never worth losing yourself."

Erika noted a friend had sent this to her, and she "deeply loved it and thought it might encourage someone else to stay pure of heart."

"There's a cost to being uncommon. People will try to label you, or put you in a box, let them, whatever…accusations don’t define you, obedience to Christ does."

Erika continued, insisting everyone is a sinner and falls "short of the glory of God."

"Don’t ever carry words that God never spoke over you," she added. "Endure hardship for the sake of the Gospel, and the evil of this world will never break you. I promise."

Erika ended her message to her followers by declaring that "God gives you the grace you need for each day. It is His strength, not yours. Rest in that."

"You answer to God, not to the noise."

