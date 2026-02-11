Charlie Kirk's Assassin Suspect Tyler Robinson's Trans Lover FOUND — Inside Lance Twiggs' Secret Life Months After Conservative Activist's Horrific Murder
Feb. 11 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Charlie Kirk's assassination suspect's trans lover has been found months after vanishing, after Tyler Robinson was charged with the killing of the conservative activist, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lance Twiggs has moved away from his Utah home, fleeing out of state, and is no longer under FBI protection.
Tracking Down Lance Twiggs
Twiggs vanished without a trace in September, sparking speculation about what he knew regarding Robinson's alleged plans.
The 22-year-old had reportedly been cooperating with officials after Robinson allegedly assassinated Kirk in the middle of an open college quad.
However, neighbors reported that he suddenly and mysteriously left the 3-bedroom condo in St. George, Utah, the two shared, leaving behind his messy car and even leaving the lights on inside.
After months in seclusion, Twiggs was recently spotted living with his parents in Texas.
Lance Twiggs Was Nervous When Confronted
Twiggs appeared tense, with long, unkempt hair tucked under a black hat, a Taco Bell T-shirt, and a pair of Rutgers University sweat pants in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. He was carrying a large box and a hardcover fantasy novel.
When a reporter approached the previously hidden Twiggs at a nearby gas station, he stammered and refused to answer any questions.
"No, no, no. I cannot answer any questions," he nervously garbled before jumping in his car and speeding off.
'In a Safe Space'
Twiggs, who is transitioning from male to female, has not been charged with any crimes, but FBI agents continue to try to determine just how much, if anything, he knew about the attack on Kirk.
His location had stymied searchers for months. Officials with the Washington County Sheriff's Office previously told Radar they did not know Twiggs' whereabouts and shared the FBI had taken over the investigation.
Sheriff Nate Brooksby did reveal that Twiggs was in a "safe space very far away from St. George" and needed to "lay low for a long time."
Photos from outside the home, which Twiggs' Mormon family reportedly owns, revealed several notes shoved in the front door and Amazon packages piling up outside.
Twiggs' Infinity compact car sat still parked in front of his door. His work gear and some tools were haphazardly tossed in the back seat, while an empty water bottle and a fast-food wrapper sat in the front passenger seat.
Witness Protection Speculation
Speculation immediately centered on rumors that Twiggs had joined the FBI's witness protection program. But last month, a family member who wished to remain anonymous told NewsNation Twiggs has moved out of state. He was also no longer under FBI protection.
"My understanding was, for the first few weeks – because there were so many threats against his family and him that they had – my understanding is they did have a little bit of FBI detail, and they kind of moved around a little bit, but they’re not anymore," the family member said, adding, "He's with his family."
Twiggs has reportedly lawyered up as well. According to text messages between the two, Robinson seemingly confessed his crime to Twiggs moments after the father-of-two was shot in the neck, though it does not appear the roommate alerted police.
Robinson allegedly texted Twiggs, instructing him to look under his keyboard, where a note was found reading: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I'm going to take it."
Twiggs replied in shock and disbelief, adding: "You're joking, right????"