Charlie Kirk's Assassin Suspect Tyler Robinson's Trans Lover FOUND — Inside Lance Twiggs' Secret Life Months After Conservative Activist's Horrific Murder

Twiggs, who is transitioning from male to female, has not been charged with any crimes, but FBI agents continue to try to determine just how much, if anything, he knew about the attack on Kirk.

His location had stymied searchers for months. Officials with the Washington County Sheriff's Office previously told Radar they did not know Twiggs' whereabouts and shared the FBI had taken over the investigation.

Sheriff Nate Brooksby did reveal that Twiggs was in a "safe space very far away from St. George" and needed to "lay low for a long time."

Photos from outside the home, which Twiggs' Mormon family reportedly owns, revealed several notes shoved in the front door and Amazon packages piling up outside.

Twiggs' Infinity compact car sat still parked in front of his door. His work gear and some tools were haphazardly tossed in the back seat, while an empty water bottle and a fast-food wrapper sat in the front passenger seat.