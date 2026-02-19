Your tip
Trump's White House Takeover: Don's Daughter-in-Law Lara Hints 'Many' Family Members Could Run for Office — Including Prez's Sons

Photo of Eric Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump may just be the beginning.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 19 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

The reign of Donald Trump is set to wrap up in 2028, but it may not be the end of the family name being in the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, appeared on Miranda Devine's Pod Force One and hinted a Trump can be at the helm for years to come.

'The Timing Has to Be Right'

Photo of Eric Trump
Source: MEGA

Eric Trump, like his father, could be considering running for office.

It's really inspired me, and I think it's inspired everyone in our family, so much so that I'd consider running for a possible Senate seat," Lara said on Tuesday, February 19. "I would never say never to anything."

The 43-year-old, who is married to the president's middle son, Eric Trump, continued: "What I do feel like, and whether it's for Donald Trump running, who thought about running for president for a long time before he actually did, or a Senate run, or whatever it might be for me or I think anyone in our family, I think the timing has to be right, and it didn't work out for me in 2022, it didn't work out for me in 2025. Just the timing had to be right."

In 2022, Lara considered entering the Republican primary to replace North Carolina Senator Richard Burr, but decided against it. Then two years later, the president is said to have considered nominating Lara to fill Marco Rubio's Senate seat, but ultimately changed his mind.

Will Trump's Kids Run For Office?

Photo of Trump family
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump hinted 'many' members of the family could find themselves in the White House.

Lara told Devine on Tuesday: "I would say that at this point, we've all kind of dipped our toe in the water of politics enough to know that it's something that I think possibly interests many of us in our family, and I know the Democrats would love to hear that, that it may not end just with Donald Trump, but I do think the timing has to be right for all of us."

Devine also questioned if any of the president's sons would follow suit and run for office.

Devine questioned, “What does Donald Trump say about that? You know, does he encourage you to run for office? Does he encourage Eric or Don?”

"I'm sure any of the kids... He certainly would have their backs on it," Lara responded. "I think he's, you know, he's gonna cheer for all of us or any of us if the time came for whatever that might be."

Donald Trump Jr.'s Presidential Dream

Photo of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. has not shut down the possibility of running for president.

"So we may see President Trump of the new generation, but which one it is is still to be filled out. Maybe all three!" the podcast host responded.

Neither the president's eldest son, Don Jr., nor his younger brother Eric currently holds an official title within the administration; however, Don Jr. hasn't ruled out the idea of one day running for president, like his father.

In May 2025, while on the Qatar Economic Forum panel, Don Jr. was asked if he would ever "pick up the reins" when his dad finally leaves the White House.

"I don’t know," he said at the time. "Maybe one day, you know, that calling is there." While Vice President JD Vance is believed to be the Republican frontrunner for 2028, recent polls don't look great for him.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Many believe Donald Trump will attempt to run for a third term.

Polling data taken from a McLaughlin & Associates opinion poll released late last year revealed Vance's chances of being tapped as the 2028 GOP nominee dropped 20 points. Meanwhile, the gap between Vance and Don Jr. has shrunk over the last couple of months, leading many to believe Don Jr. may have supporters eager to see him run for the position of Commander-in-Chief.

As for Eric, he has already pushed for his father to run for a third term, despite the 22nd Amendment, which notes, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice..."

