Trump's White House Takeover: Don's Daughter-in-Law Lara Hints 'Many' Family Members Could Run for Office — Including Prez's Sons

It's really inspired me, and I think it's inspired everyone in our family, so much so that I'd consider running for a possible Senate seat," Lara said on Tuesday, February 19. "I would never say never to anything."

The 43-year-old, who is married to the president's middle son, Eric Trump, continued: "What I do feel like, and whether it's for Donald Trump running, who thought about running for president for a long time before he actually did, or a Senate run, or whatever it might be for me or I think anyone in our family, I think the timing has to be right, and it didn't work out for me in 2022, it didn't work out for me in 2025. Just the timing had to be right."

In 2022, Lara considered entering the Republican primary to replace North Carolina Senator Richard Burr, but decided against it. Then two years later, the president is said to have considered nominating Lara to fill Marco Rubio's Senate seat, but ultimately changed his mind.