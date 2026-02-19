Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice's Lavish Lifestyle in her 20s Questioned Amid Parents' Links with Jeffrey Epstein — How Did She Afford It?

picture of Princess Beatrice, Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice's jet-set lifestyle in her 20s is being queried amid parents Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's links with Jeffrey Epstein.

Feb. 19 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The lavish lifestyle Princess Beatrice enjoyed in her 20s has been called into question after her parents' links with wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein were exposed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mounting interest in regards to how the young princess could afford such a jet-set existence has ramped up following the latest Epstein drop, which suggests Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson had stronger ties with the convicted pedo than they originally let on.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Princess Beatrice
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice became well known for her regular vacations, once totaling 17 in one year.

Article continues below advertisement

Before she became a mom, Beatrice was known for her extravagant and regular vacations costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In 2015, Beatrice enjoyed 17 vacations alone as she hit the slopes in Verbier, partied in St Tropez and Ibiza, and lounged on yachts with some of the world's richest and famous.

While her endless holidaying drew scrutiny at the time, questions of how Beatrice – who worked as a lowly production analyst at Sony in her early 20s – could afford these trips were largely left unanswered.

Article continues below advertisement

Parents' Epstein Links Could Have Been 'Pivotal' To Luxury Lifestyle

picture of Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor and Ferguson's closeness with Epstein may have explained daughter's lavish spending.

Article continues below advertisement

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail: "Her salary at Sony at the time was £19,500 ($26,000), which would not go far, while her lifestyle was obviously ridiculously excessive.

"It now seems clear that their father's dodgy business deals when Special Trade Envoy and their mother's alleged financial dependence on Jeffrey Epstein, could have been pivotal to her life of luxury."

He added: "Beatrice was able to live it up, but now we wonder at whose expense?"

Beatrice is married to millionaire property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and they have two daughters, Sienna, four, and Athena Rose, one. She is also stepmother to his son from a previous relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein Told Friend Princess Beatrice Liked Him

picture of princess Beatrice
Source: MEGA

Epstein told friend in an email found in the DOJ dump that the princess 'liked' him.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Buckingham Palace was reportedly not given warning Andrew would be arrested.

Royal Shock: King Charles and Prince William Were Not Warned in Advance About Disgraced Andrew Windsor's Arrest Bombshell 

Composite photo of King Charles III and ex-Prince Andrew.

Palace in Peril: King Charles Fears Epstein Scandal Surrounding Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew 'Could Threaten' the Monarchy, Expert Claims

Article continues below advertisement

While her endless vacationing appears to be a thing of the past, the royal expert said it has "become part of the present" in light of the Epstein Files, which found mentions of Beatrice.

In a 2015 email, Epstein told a friend not to worry about meeting Beatrice at an event in Mexico because she "liked" him.

Insiders claimed Beatrice also used her royal title to bag a high number of freebie trips.

Her mom, Ferguson, appeared to rely on Epstein for money, given the pedophile complained to friends about the disgraced ex-duchess' scrounging ways in messages that suggest he bankrolled her for 15 years.

Epstein, who died in prison while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges, made the claim while complaining about a newspaper interview Ferguson gave in 2011.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Epstein claimed he helped the former Duchess of York financially for 15 years.

She issued a "heartfelt apology" for accepting a $20,000 from Epstein and called it "a giant error of judgment."

The comment angered the financier, who sent an email to his friend, French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, that day, complaining: "The duchess that I have financially helped for 15 years said that she wants nothing to do with a pedophile and child sex abuser. It has caused quite a stir."

The latest DOJ Epstein file dump also revealed the ex-Duchess of York begged the convicted sex offender to employ her as his house assistant because she "desperately" needed the money.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.