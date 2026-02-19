Princess Beatrice's Lavish Lifestyle in her 20s Questioned Amid Parents' Links with Jeffrey Epstein — How Did She Afford It?

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail: "Her salary at Sony at the time was £19,500 ($26,000), which would not go far, while her lifestyle was obviously ridiculously excessive.

"It now seems clear that their father's dodgy business deals when Special Trade Envoy and their mother's alleged financial dependence on Jeffrey Epstein, could have been pivotal to her life of luxury."

He added: "Beatrice was able to live it up, but now we wonder at whose expense?"

Beatrice is married to millionaire property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and they have two daughters, Sienna, four, and Athena Rose, one. She is also stepmother to his son from a previous relationship.