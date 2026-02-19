Princess Beatrice's Lavish Lifestyle in her 20s Questioned Amid Parents' Links with Jeffrey Epstein — How Did She Afford It?
Feb. 19 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
The lavish lifestyle Princess Beatrice enjoyed in her 20s has been called into question after her parents' links with wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein were exposed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mounting interest in regards to how the young princess could afford such a jet-set existence has ramped up following the latest Epstein drop, which suggests Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson had stronger ties with the convicted pedo than they originally let on.
Before she became a mom, Beatrice was known for her extravagant and regular vacations costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.
In 2015, Beatrice enjoyed 17 vacations alone as she hit the slopes in Verbier, partied in St Tropez and Ibiza, and lounged on yachts with some of the world's richest and famous.
While her endless holidaying drew scrutiny at the time, questions of how Beatrice – who worked as a lowly production analyst at Sony in her early 20s – could afford these trips were largely left unanswered.
Parents' Epstein Links Could Have Been 'Pivotal' To Luxury Lifestyle
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail: "Her salary at Sony at the time was £19,500 ($26,000), which would not go far, while her lifestyle was obviously ridiculously excessive.
"It now seems clear that their father's dodgy business deals when Special Trade Envoy and their mother's alleged financial dependence on Jeffrey Epstein, could have been pivotal to her life of luxury."
He added: "Beatrice was able to live it up, but now we wonder at whose expense?"
Beatrice is married to millionaire property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and they have two daughters, Sienna, four, and Athena Rose, one. She is also stepmother to his son from a previous relationship.
Epstein Told Friend Princess Beatrice Liked Him
While her endless vacationing appears to be a thing of the past, the royal expert said it has "become part of the present" in light of the Epstein Files, which found mentions of Beatrice.
In a 2015 email, Epstein told a friend not to worry about meeting Beatrice at an event in Mexico because she "liked" him.
Insiders claimed Beatrice also used her royal title to bag a high number of freebie trips.
Her mom, Ferguson, appeared to rely on Epstein for money, given the pedophile complained to friends about the disgraced ex-duchess' scrounging ways in messages that suggest he bankrolled her for 15 years.
Epstein, who died in prison while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges, made the claim while complaining about a newspaper interview Ferguson gave in 2011.
She issued a "heartfelt apology" for accepting a $20,000 from Epstein and called it "a giant error of judgment."
The comment angered the financier, who sent an email to his friend, French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, that day, complaining: "The duchess that I have financially helped for 15 years said that she wants nothing to do with a pedophile and child sex abuser. It has caused quite a stir."
The latest DOJ Epstein file dump also revealed the ex-Duchess of York begged the convicted sex offender to employ her as his house assistant because she "desperately" needed the money.