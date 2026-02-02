'Scientology Kills, Jesus Heals': Joy Villa Makes Shocking Allegations On Her Bizarre Outfit at 2026 Grammys After Messy Break From Church

As Radar revealed last month, Villa released a tell-all essay, detailing why she decided to walk away from the religion she'd been a part of for so long, alleging the Church was "slowly destroying" her.

Villa revealed she didn't "enter Scientology as a lost nobody looking for relevance."

"I entered as a driven, faith-raised woman, searching for truth, healing, and purpose," she said. "I was raised Christian. I loved Jesus. And Scientology told me I could keep Him. That lie kept me inside for fifteen years."

By the time she departed the organization, the songstress shared she'd donated "nearly two million dollars" to the organization.

"I had given my time, my labor, my voice, my platform, and my influence," she said. "I had lived at the Celebrity Centre in Hollywood for years, trained at the highest levels, and become one of their most visible success stories as a successful actress and singer."