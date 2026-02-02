Your tip
News > Scientology

'Scientology Kills, Jesus Heals': Joy Villa Makes Shocking Allegations On Her Bizarre Outfit at 2026 Grammys After Messy Break From Church

Joy Villa slammed Scientology with her outfit at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Feb. 1 2026, Published 9:22 p.m. ET

Former Church of Scientology member Joy Villa donned a shocking outfit that made a bold allegation against her former religion when appearing on the red carpet for the 2026 Grammy Awards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Villa has a history of wearing daring outfits to the Grammys, having once famously worn a "Make America Great Again" dress.

What Did Joy Villa Wear?

Source: @THR/X

Joy Villa's coat featured pinned pieces of paper listing names of alleged victims of Scientology.

Villa initially showed off a pink coat that said "Jesus Heals" on the back.

When asked to see the front, she turned around and opened her jacket, showing off a tight-fitting bodysuit that read "Scientology Kills."

Inside the jacket, Villa pinned large pieces of paper listing names of alleged victims of the Church of Scientology.

Radar has reached out to the Church of Scientology for comment on her outfit but has not received a comment yet.

Joy Villa Decided to Depart Scientology

Joy Villa revealed she departed the Church of Scientology earlier this year.

As Radar revealed last month, Villa released a tell-all essay, detailing why she decided to walk away from the religion she'd been a part of for so long, alleging the Church was "slowly destroying" her.

Villa revealed she didn't "enter Scientology as a lost nobody looking for relevance."

"I entered as a driven, faith-raised woman, searching for truth, healing, and purpose," she said. "I was raised Christian. I loved Jesus. And Scientology told me I could keep Him. That lie kept me inside for fifteen years."

By the time she departed the organization, the songstress shared she'd donated "nearly two million dollars" to the organization.

"I had given my time, my labor, my voice, my platform, and my influence," she said. "I had lived at the Celebrity Centre in Hollywood for years, trained at the highest levels, and become one of their most visible success stories as a successful actress and singer."

What Else Did Joy Villa Say About the Church of Scientology?

Joy Villa previously shared she was 'breaking' while inside the Church of Scientology.

Villa went on to claim Scientology plastered her face everywhere, and she was used as an example of the religion working.

"And on the outside, it looked like it did," she noted.

While she had number one hits and walked red carpets for the Grammys while she was a member of the church, she alleged Scientology" took credit for all of it."

"Every achievement was attributed not to God, not to talent, not to perseverance, but to auditing, donations, and loyalty to the organization. My success became propaganda. My life became marketing. What no one saw was the cost."

Villa then slammed the religion, alleging it's "not a self-help system" but rather "a control system."

She also said she was "breaking" inside the organization and would never return to it.

The Church Responds to Joy Villa's Allegations

Radar reached out to the Church of Scientology at the time for a response to what Villa said.

"When Ms. Villa came to the Church, she was grappling with profound personal difficulties," they said. "She was given counseling and community support to rebuild her troubled life. She again spiraled out of control and now seeks to exploit those who supported her during her darkest moments in hopes of making a buck. How un-Christian. We urge Ms. Villa to move forward with her life and cease these false claims.

"The Church of Scientology remains committed to helping all individuals achieve spiritual growth and personal betterment. The Church is a worldwide force for good, recognized by thousands of officials, civic and religious leaders. We provide indiscriminate help through our Scientology Volunteer Ministers; The Way to Happiness, a common-sense guide to better living made available to more than 140million people; Our United for Human Rights campaign that promotes the Universal Declaration of Human Rights; and Drug-Free World’s drug education campaign that has empowered hundreds of millions with the truth about drugs."

"We invite the public to seek the truth at www.scientology.org," they added.

