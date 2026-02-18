New Owner of Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch Claims Estate Was Never Visited by Police Despite Allegations Women Were Trafficked on Property
Feb. 17 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
The new owner of Jeffrey Epstein's former ranch claimed he's "always maintained an open line of communication" with local police amid allegations that the late s-- offender may have trafficked women or hidden bodies on the New Mexico property, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Don Huffines, an ex-senator, bought the piece of land – formerly known as Zorro Ranch – in 2023, four years after Epstein was found dead by apparent suicide in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York.
Zorro Ranch Sold Four Years After Epstein's Death
On Monday, February 16, Huffines released a statement via X confirming the ranch had been listed on the market for several years before he purchased it.
"By 2024, my family’s ownership was public and had been posted on social media," he continued. "We have always maintained an open line of communication with local authorities. No law enforcement agency has ever approached me to request access, and I have always said unequivocally that any such request would be met with immediate access and full cooperation."
Proceeds From Zorro Ranch Sale Went to Epstein Victims
Huffines said he was told at the time of the sale that the "proceeds would go to the victims" of the late pedophile.
"It has since been confirmed by the estate’s attorneys that proceeds from the sale benefited the victims," he revealed. "What the enemy once meant for evil, God can redeem for good."
He noted that's why they chose to rename the ranch from Zorro to San Rafael, which is the saint "associated with physical and spiritual healing."
Following his purchase, Huffines said he quickly started on plans to turn the sprawling, 7,600-acre property into a Christian retreat.
"Even the new entrance will reflect that mission and will read, 'BLESSED ARE THOSE WHO COME IN THE NAME OF THE LORD,'" he added.
Was Zorro Ranch 'Different' From Epstein Island?
While victims have told authorities trafficking took place in the Caribbean, New Mexico criminal defense lawyer John W. Day suggested it would be "foolish to think" Zorro Ranch "wasn’t being used for the same purposes."
"There had to be so much activity here that there hasn’t been much attention paid to it," Day told Radar last December. "There must have been people who worked on the place: staff, ranch hands, people coming and going. Was this any different from the island?"
While criminal activity at the ranch has yet to be confirmed by authorities, as Radar previously reported, a series of emails claimed "two foreign girls" were buried "somewhere in the hills" near the New Mexico ranch "on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G."
It is believed the message was referring to Epstein and his former lover, Ghislaine Maxwell.
The email, which was said to have been written by a previous member of the staff on the property, also alleged the victims "both died by strangulation during rough, fetish s--."