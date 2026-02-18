New Owner of Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch Claims Estate Was Never Visited by Police Despite Allegations Women Were Trafficked on Property

Huffines said he was told at the time of the sale that the "proceeds would go to the victims" of the late pedophile.

"It has since been confirmed by the estate’s attorneys that proceeds from the sale benefited the victims," he revealed. "What the enemy once meant for evil, God can redeem for good."

He noted that's why they chose to rename the ranch from Zorro to San Rafael, which is the saint "associated with physical and spiritual healing."

Following his purchase, Huffines said he quickly started on plans to turn the sprawling, 7,600-acre property into a Christian retreat.

"Even the new entrance will reflect that mission and will read, 'BLESSED ARE THOSE WHO COME IN THE NAME OF THE LORD,'" he added.