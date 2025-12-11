EXCLUSIVE: Inside Jeffrey Epstein's 'Forgotten' New Mexico House of Horrors — Officials Call for a Fresh Investigation Into The Remote Ranch

With the release of the Epstein Files expected any day now, two New Mexico state Democratic lawmakers have pledged to establish a "truth commission" to investigate Epstein's activities at the ranch, which is outside Santa Fe.

Santa Fe Rep. Andrea Romero said there was likely a reason Epstein decided to set up shop in her home state: "We’ve heard from many, many different sources that New Mexico is a great place to do (sex trafficking). That’s just horrifying to me."

The same could be said for New Mexico criminal defense lawyer John W. Day, who told Radar the southern state is often forgotten about.

"This is a pretty isolated state in general. A lot of things in this state fly under the radar," Day said. "It’s a low population, huge geographic area, and people tend not to think of it as one of the 50 states."