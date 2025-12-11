EXCLUSIVE: Inside Jeffrey Epstein's 'Forgotten' New Mexico House of Horrors — Officials Call for a Fresh Investigation Into The Remote Ranch
Dec. 11 2025, Published 6:25 p.m. ET
While new photos have provided a never-before-seen look at Jeffrey Epstein's famed Caribbean islands, a pair of politicians are demanding a fresh investigation into the sex fiend's remote ranch in New Mexico, RadarOnline.com can report.
Epstein’s 'Zorro' ranch, as it was called, was visited by a number of his famous pals, and his former lover and constant companion Ghislaine Maxwell, who helped to decorate and further showcase the sex offender's eccentric tastes.
Epstein Chose a Home in New Mexico For a Reason
With the release of the Epstein Files expected any day now, two New Mexico state Democratic lawmakers have pledged to establish a "truth commission" to investigate Epstein's activities at the ranch, which is outside Santa Fe.
Santa Fe Rep. Andrea Romero said there was likely a reason Epstein decided to set up shop in her home state: "We’ve heard from many, many different sources that New Mexico is a great place to do (sex trafficking). That’s just horrifying to me."
The same could be said for New Mexico criminal defense lawyer John W. Day, who told Radar the southern state is often forgotten about.
"This is a pretty isolated state in general. A lot of things in this state fly under the radar," Day said. "It’s a low population, huge geographic area, and people tend not to think of it as one of the 50 states."
What Do the Workers Know?
Epstein owned Little St. James and Great St. James islands in the Atlantic Ocean, and tales of the torrid parties the financier hosted with his famous and highly influential friends have become legendary. Now, legislatures want to know if the Zorro ranch has its own secrets to spill.
"We know from firsthand victim accounts what was taking place in the Caribbean," Day reasoned. "We haven’t heard the same level of victim stories about what was happening in New Mexico, but you’d have to be foolish to think that it wasn’t being used for the same purposes."
Day contends there are still people in the area who know for sure what went down at Epstein's 26,700-square-foot ranch.
"There had to be so much activity here that there hasn’t been much attention paid to it," Day said. "There must have been people who worked on the place: staff, ranch hands, people coming and going. Was this any different from the island?"
Inside the Ranch
In 2019, a son of one of the maintenance staff, who lived on the grounds, described Epstein's horse ranch as filled with medieval armor, stuffed animals, guns, and nude paintings.
Ean Royal revealed at the time: "There was some really high-end medieval stuff. There was a whole suit of armor. There was an observatory room with a telescope; it was like a little study."
He continued: "There was this huge parlor room, which almost looked like something you’d find in Sherlock Holmes. It really looked like there could’ve been a secret room, like if I pulled one of the books, like the shelf would move over or something."
Finally, Royal shared: "There was this room right next to the theater room with cabinets of old guns. I’m talking Civil War guns. Really old rifles encased in some of these cabinets in a room next to a kitchen."
New Views of 'Epstein Island'
Earlier this month, the House Oversight Committee investigating Epstein's death released its best look yet at the sex offender's islands.
The new pics, taken by U.S. Virgin Island authorities in 2020, show several rooms inside the home, along with surrounding views.
Among the set of pictures is a close-up of a telephone, with several "quick-dial" names blacked out, leading to speculation as to whose names they are.
There is also one strange shot of what looks to be a makeshift dentist's office, complete with a dental chair in the middle. The walls of the room are decorated with a variety of masks – including two over the window that resemble comedic duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy.