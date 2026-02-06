Jeffrey Epstein 'Ordered Two Girls to be Buried' Near his Ranch after they were 'Strangled to Death During Fetish Sex Session'

A person claiming to have worked for Epstein sent the email and alleged the bodies were "somewhere in the hills" outside his sprawling Zorro ranch in New Mexico.

They also included links claiming to show videos of him engaging in sex with underage girls.

In the email, titled "Confidential: Jeffrey Epstein" the sender claimed to have "been there and seen it all, as a former staff at the Zorro."

It was first sent to a man named Eddy Aragon on November 21, 2019, before being forwarded onto the FBI.

It read: "Edward. This is sensitive, so it will be the first and last email depending on your discretion.

“You can choose to take it or trash it but this comes from a person that has been there and seen it all, as a former staff at the Zorro.