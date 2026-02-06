Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Top Stories Right > Jeffery Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein 'Ordered Two Girls to be Buried' Near his Ranch after they were 'Strangled to Death During Fetish Sex Session'

picture of Jeffrey Epstein and Zorro raunch
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein ordered 'two girls to be buried' near his Zorro ranch after they were strangled 'during fetish sex sessions, claims bombshell new email.

Feb. 6 2026, Published 8:34 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jeffrey Epstein ordered "two foreign girls" to be buried near his desert ranch after they were strangled to death during a fetish sex session, an explosive new email claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the two females — who have not been identified in the latest trove of documents relating to the pedo — were said to have been "buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G", thought to be Epstein's ex-lover and madam Ghislaine Maxwell.

Article continues below advertisement

Buried On The Orders Of 'Jeffrey And Madam G'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

The bodies were disposed on the orders of 'Jeffrey and Madam G', the latter thought to be Ghislaine Maxwell.

Article continues below advertisement

A person claiming to have worked for Epstein sent the email and alleged the bodies were "somewhere in the hills" outside his sprawling Zorro ranch in New Mexico.

They also included links claiming to show videos of him engaging in sex with underage girls.

In the email, titled "Confidential: Jeffrey Epstein" the sender claimed to have "been there and seen it all, as a former staff at the Zorro."

It was first sent to a man named Eddy Aragon on November 21, 2019, before being forwarded onto the FBI.

It read: "Edward. This is sensitive, so it will be the first and last email depending on your discretion.

“You can choose to take it or trash it but this comes from a person that has been there and seen it all, as a former staff at the Zorro.

Article continues below advertisement

Former Zorro Staff Member Sent Chilling Email

photo of jeffrey epstein new mexico ranch
Source: mega

Epstein owned the Zorro raunch, where the sender of email claimed to have worked, in New Mexico until his death in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

"The material below was taken from Jeffrey Epstein home as my insurance in case of future litigation against Epstein. SORRY NO QUESTIONS.

"What is damning about Jeffrey Epstein is yet to be written.

"Did you know somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G? Both died by strangulation during rough, fetish sex."

It then lists seven links said to be "video footage of Jeffrey Epstein", which includes "sex video with minor", "underage girl sex video" and "underage girl rape fantasy video."

Article continues below advertisement

Bodies Disposed 'Somewhere On The Hills' Near New Mexico Ranch

photo of jeffrey epstein new mexico ranch
Source: mega

The bodies of the two girls are claimed to have been buried near the grounds of the sprawling raunch.

READ MORE ON Top Stories Right
jessica biels marriage intervention told divorce justin timberlake

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Biel Marriage Intervention! Pals Tell Beauty 'Divorce Justin Timberlake Now'

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie 'Safe but Scared': Ransom Note by Captives Declares 'Deadline' and Cuts Off Negotiations Amid Hints 'Today' Host's Mom is Close to Tucson

Article continues below advertisement

They then demanded a payment of one Bitcoin in return for the video and information.

The email was forwarded onto the FBI just three months after Epstein died while being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City, where he was awaiting trial for sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Epstein bought Zorro Ranch in 1993 from Bruce King, a former New Mexico governor. The 13 square miles of high desert include a 26,700-square foot luxury estate, guest lodges, staff dwellings and several outbuildings.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
jeffrey epstein
Source: doj

The document is also said to include video links of Epstein taking part in sexual acts with underage girls.

He owned the property until his death in 2019 and his estate listed it in 2021 for $27.5 million, but later dropped the price to $18 million.

It also has a firehouse, horse stables, a seven-bay heated garage, a greenhouse to grow fresh produce, a cattle grazing operation and private air strip, a hangar and a helipad

The estate sold for an undisclosed price in 2023 to a limited liability corporation that renamed the property the San Rafael Ranch.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.