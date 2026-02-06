Jeffrey Epstein 'Ordered Two Girls to be Buried' Near his Ranch after they were 'Strangled to Death During Fetish Sex Session'
Jeffrey Epstein ordered "two foreign girls" to be buried near his desert ranch after they were strangled to death during a fetish sex session, an explosive new email claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the two females — who have not been identified in the latest trove of documents relating to the pedo — were said to have been "buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G", thought to be Epstein's ex-lover and madam Ghislaine Maxwell.
A person claiming to have worked for Epstein sent the email and alleged the bodies were "somewhere in the hills" outside his sprawling Zorro ranch in New Mexico.
They also included links claiming to show videos of him engaging in sex with underage girls.
In the email, titled "Confidential: Jeffrey Epstein" the sender claimed to have "been there and seen it all, as a former staff at the Zorro."
It was first sent to a man named Eddy Aragon on November 21, 2019, before being forwarded onto the FBI.
It read: "Edward. This is sensitive, so it will be the first and last email depending on your discretion.
“You can choose to take it or trash it but this comes from a person that has been there and seen it all, as a former staff at the Zorro.
"The material below was taken from Jeffrey Epstein home as my insurance in case of future litigation against Epstein. SORRY NO QUESTIONS.
"What is damning about Jeffrey Epstein is yet to be written.
"Did you know somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G? Both died by strangulation during rough, fetish sex."
It then lists seven links said to be "video footage of Jeffrey Epstein", which includes "sex video with minor", "underage girl sex video" and "underage girl rape fantasy video."
They then demanded a payment of one Bitcoin in return for the video and information.
The email was forwarded onto the FBI just three months after Epstein died while being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City, where he was awaiting trial for sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.
Epstein bought Zorro Ranch in 1993 from Bruce King, a former New Mexico governor. The 13 square miles of high desert include a 26,700-square foot luxury estate, guest lodges, staff dwellings and several outbuildings.
He owned the property until his death in 2019 and his estate listed it in 2021 for $27.5 million, but later dropped the price to $18 million.
It also has a firehouse, horse stables, a seven-bay heated garage, a greenhouse to grow fresh produce, a cattle grazing operation and private air strip, a hangar and a helipad
The estate sold for an undisclosed price in 2023 to a limited liability corporation that renamed the property the San Rafael Ranch.