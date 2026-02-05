Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

'Jeffrey Epstein Was Murdered': Ex-Inmate Claims Sick Pedo 'Did Not Kill Himself' Behind Bars as He Shares Disturbing Details About 'Hellhole' NYC Jail

Jeffrey epstein and cell
Source: doj/mega

Another former inmate is convinced Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself in jail.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 5 2026, Updated 1:37 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A former inmate who was jailed just steps away from Jeffrey Epstein's jail cell has said there was "no way" the s-- creep could have killed himself, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Epstein was found dead in his cell in the early hours of August 10, 2019, while waiting for trial on s-- trafficking charges.

**GRAPHIC CONTENT BELOW**

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein's Death Cover-Up

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Jeffrey Epstein
Source: doj

Epstein's body was found hanging in his jail cell in 2019.

Epstein, 66, was housed in New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center after his initial arrest. The jail has been the temporary home to many infamous inmates, including Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, rapper R. Kelly, and mob boss John Gotti.

It was also home to former businessman Mark Shapiro, who was serving time for defrauding more than 250 people in a $23 million real estate scam before President Trump pardoned him in 2020.

While he and Epstein never crossed paths in the correctional center, Shapiro shared on the Elev8 podcast he's convinced Epstein met a nefarious fate.

"Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself. He was murdered," Shapiro shared defiantly. "There’s no way he could have killed himself."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: elev8thepodcast/youtube

The fraudster explained he was on the same floor as Epstein, seven cells away, in lockdown – an area away from the general population with much greater restrictions.

"To take a shower, you had to have your handcuffs. To get out of your cell, you had to have your handcuffs," he said. "You were in your cell for 23 hours a day. You were in a little pen for 1 hour a day for your recreation."

Article continues below advertisement

Fellow Inmates Agree Epstein was Murdered

epstein noose
Source: doj

A noose was fashioned out of some of his prison clothes.

That description is similar to another former Epstein neighbor. Former Colombo crime family mobster Michael Franzese told NewsNation’s Banfield he spent several months in Epstein's exact same cell.

"There’s just no way," he said repeatedly. "There’s just no way to hang yourself. There’s nothing from the ceiling, there’s nothing from the – you'd have to be a (little person) and work really hard to try to hang yourself, and I don’t think you’re gonna accomplish it at that point."

Article continues below advertisement

Missing Video Footage

Jeffrey Epstein cell
Source: doj

Missing video footage was a problem over the summer.

Questions over just how Epstein was able to commit suicide have haunted jail officials for years, and conspiracy theorists hit overdrive when three minutes of video footage of Epstein’s cell door the morning he was discovered dead went missing.

A skeptical Franzese revealed: "I did eight years in prison, and I haven’t experienced cameras being broken, and a perfect storm of correctional officers not walking those cells. They walk in and they look in on you all the time."

"As a matter of fact, you know, sometimes it’s embarrassing to go to the toilet because they’re walking past you and looking in the cell constantly."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photos of Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein Sought Info on Enlargement Pills for His 'Micro' Manhood — As Disgraced Financier Had 'Very Low' Testosterone and Libido

Composite photo of Laura Loomer, Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk

Laura Loomer Claims 'Candace Owens Thought She Was Going To Marry Charlie Kirk' — As the Conservative Podcaster Continues to Fuel Conspiracy Theories About His Assassination

'Too Many Loose Ends'

jeffrey esptein
Source: doj

Several insiders are convinced Epstein was murdered.

So if he didn't hang himself, how did Epstein die? Biographer Andrew Lownie, who has dug up dirt on the royal family, the former Prince Andrew, and others, claims Epstein was murdered by a "fellow convict who was brought in to do this" by the FBI.

While the murder was "staged to look like a suicide," Lownie said there are too many loose ends.

"You've got lawyers saying Epstein was not in a 'suicidal mood'; you've got other prisoners saying it's very difficult to commit suicide in prison; you’ve got clearly the guards falling asleep at the right time; you've got the cameras not working," he said. "So there are a lot of unanswered questions around the death, which a lot of people have long suspected was not suicide."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.