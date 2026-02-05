'Jeffrey Epstein Was Murdered': Ex-Inmate Claims Sick Pedo 'Did Not Kill Himself' Behind Bars as He Shares Disturbing Details About 'Hellhole' NYC Jail

Epstein, 66, was housed in New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center after his initial arrest. The jail has been the temporary home to many infamous inmates, including Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, rapper R. Kelly, and mob boss John Gotti.

It was also home to former businessman Mark Shapiro, who was serving time for defrauding more than 250 people in a $23 million real estate scam before President Trump pardoned him in 2020.

While he and Epstein never crossed paths in the correctional center, Shapiro shared on the Elev8 podcast he's convinced Epstein met a nefarious fate.

"Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself. He was murdered," Shapiro shared defiantly. "There’s no way he could have killed himself."