Jeffrey Epstein Blasted Bill Gates for Leaving Rumored Russian Lover 'Broke' and Living on Friend's Couch — 'The Richest Man In the World is so Cheap'

The convicted pedo sent Gates' advisor Boris Nikolic the message and appeared to refer to Russian bridge player Mila Antonova.

Epstein claimed: "She said she had little money, couldn't afford (an) air conditioner, was living on a friend's couch. Really needed money."

The late financier added that he "sent her some" money, before he revealed Antonova — who allegedly dated Gates around 2010 — had been in touch with him.

He wrote: "Your friend Bill is nuts," he told Nikolic. "His former girl can't afford air con, can't afford to travel to bridge."

He noted that Antonova said Sharon Osbourne "used to arrange" things for her and that an unnamed lawyer "helped her with papers."

"She is ok, but broke," Epstein said, adding: "That story would take Trump off the front pages."