Jeffrey Epstein Blasted Bill Gates for Leaving Rumored Russian Lover 'Broke' and Living on Friend's Couch — 'The Richest Man In the World is so Cheap'
Feb. 5 2026, Published 7:32 a.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein branded Bill Gates "cheap" after claiming the Microsoft co-founder left his alleged Russian mistress "broke" and living on a friend’s couch.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Epstein's 2017 rant was discovered in the latest tranche of emails released by the DOJ.
Gates Left 'Lover' Pennyless Despite Huge Wealth
The convicted pedo sent Gates' advisor Boris Nikolic the message and appeared to refer to Russian bridge player Mila Antonova.
Epstein claimed: "She said she had little money, couldn't afford (an) air conditioner, was living on a friend's couch. Really needed money."
The late financier added that he "sent her some" money, before he revealed Antonova — who allegedly dated Gates around 2010 — had been in touch with him.
He wrote: "Your friend Bill is nuts," he told Nikolic. "His former girl can't afford air con, can't afford to travel to bridge."
He noted that Antonova said Sharon Osbourne "used to arrange" things for her and that an unnamed lawyer "helped her with papers."
"She is ok, but broke," Epstein said, adding: "That story would take Trump off the front pages."
Epstein Claims He Helped Russian Bridge Player Financially
Epstein wraps up the email to Nikolic, who previously served as chief advisor for science and technology to Gates, by laying into the tech mogul again.
"The richest man in the world is so cheap, his former bridge girl and toy lives on a friend's sofa. WOWO."
Nikolic allegedly introduced Antonova to Epstein in 2013, with the pedophile paying for her to take a class in software coding. In 2017, Epstein emailed Gates demanding he pay him back for it.
In 2023, a spokesperson for Gates admitted Epstein, who was known to cultivate friendships with the ultra-wealthy in order to exploit them, had "tried unsuccessfully to leverage a past relationship" to threaten the business magnate into doing his bidding.
Registered sex offender Epstein wanted Gates to be an "anchor donor" in a multi- billion dollar global charitable fund he planned to set up, to camouflage his sordid private life, and increase his influence.
Links With Pedo Deepen
The pair had more than half a dozen meetings and Gates once flew on Epstein's private jet, known as the "Lolita Express."
Breaking his silence on links with Epstein this week, Gates, 70, said he was “foolish” to connect with the sicko.
He said: "Every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologise that I did that," adding that he was "foolish to spend time with him" and is "one of many people who regret ever knowing him."
"The more that comes out, the more clear it will be that, although the time was a mistake, it has nothing to do with that kind of behavior," Gates added.
Draft messages from 2013 saved in Epstein's email account appeared to document feelings of betrayal from the financier and the Microsoft co-founder
The draft email suggested Gates had contracted a sexually transmitted infection during meetings with women arranged by Epstein.
"Apparently, Jeffrey wrote an email to himself. That email was never sent. The email is false," Gates said in his first interview since the latest file was released last Friday.
"I don't know what his thinking was there. Was he trying to attack me in some way?"