Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein Blasted Bill Gates for Leaving Rumored Russian Lover 'Broke' and Living on Friend's Couch — 'The Richest Man In the World is so Cheap'

picture of Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein branded Bill Gates 'cheap' for leaving his alleged mistress 'broke' and living on a pal's sofa.

Feb. 5 2026, Published 7:32 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jeffrey Epstein branded Bill Gates "cheap" after claiming the Microsoft co-founder left his alleged Russian mistress "broke" and living on a friend’s couch.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Epstein's 2017 rant was discovered in the latest tranche of emails released by the DOJ.

Article continues below advertisement

Gates Left 'Lover' Pennyless Despite Huge Wealth

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Bill Gates
Source: MEGA

Epstein claims Gates's 'lover' was so poor 'she couldn't afford an air conditioner' in email to his advisor.

Article continues below advertisement

The convicted pedo sent Gates' advisor Boris Nikolic the message and appeared to refer to Russian bridge player Mila Antonova.

Epstein claimed: "She said she had little money, couldn't afford (an) air conditioner, was living on a friend's couch. Really needed money."

The late financier added that he "sent her some" money, before he revealed Antonova — who allegedly dated Gates around 2010 — had been in touch with him.

He wrote: "Your friend Bill is nuts," he told Nikolic. "His former girl can't afford air con, can't afford to travel to bridge."

He noted that Antonova said Sharon Osbourne "used to arrange" things for her and that an unnamed lawyer "helped her with papers."

"She is ok, but broke," Epstein said, adding: "That story would take Trump off the front pages."

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein Claims He Helped Russian Bridge Player Financially

picture of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Epstein, pictured with madam Ghislaine Maxwell, said he gave some of his own money to Mila Antonova.

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein wraps up the email to Nikolic, who previously served as chief advisor for science and technology to Gates, by laying into the tech mogul again.

"The richest man in the world is so cheap, his former bridge girl and toy lives on a friend's sofa. WOWO."

Nikolic allegedly introduced Antonova to Epstein in 2013, with the pedophile paying for her to take a class in software coding. In 2017, Epstein emailed Gates demanding he pay him back for it.

In 2023, a spokesperson for Gates admitted Epstein, who was known to cultivate friendships with the ultra-wealthy in order to exploit them, had "tried unsuccessfully to leverage a past relationship" to threaten the business magnate into doing his bidding.

Registered sex offender Epstein wanted Gates to be an "anchor donor" in a multi- billion dollar global charitable fund he planned to set up, to camouflage his sordid private life, and increase his influence.

Article continues below advertisement

Links With Pedo Deepen

picture of Bill Gates
Source: MEGA

Gates' connection with the pedo have become more apparent courtesy of latest Epstein emails released by DOJ.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Taylor Swift

Radar Reveals 5 Bombshell Revelations From Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's Justin Baldoni Texts... Including Singer Bashing the 'Clown' Director

Photo of Savannah Guthrie

'Bring Her Home': Savannah Guthrie Issues Desperate Plea to Mother Nancy's 'Kidnappers' as She Breaks Down In Tears In Heart-Wrenching Video

Article continues below advertisement

The pair had more than half a dozen meetings and Gates once flew on Epstein's private jet, known as the "Lolita Express."

Breaking his silence on links with Epstein this week, Gates, 70, said he was “foolish” to connect with the sicko.

He said: "Every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologise that I did that," adding that he was "foolish to spend time with him" and is "one of many people who regret ever knowing him."

"The more that comes out, the more clear it will be that, although the time was a mistake, it has nothing to do with that kind of behavior," Gates added.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Gates told how he regrets spending time with Epstein, describing meetings as 'foolish.'

Draft messages from 2013 saved in Epstein's email account appeared to document feelings of betrayal from the financier and the Microsoft co-founder

The draft email suggested Gates had contracted a sexually transmitted infection during meetings with women arranged by Epstein.

"Apparently, Jeffrey wrote an email to himself. That email was never sent. The email is false," Gates said in his first interview since the latest file was released last Friday.

"I don't know what his thinking was there. Was he trying to attack me in some way?"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.