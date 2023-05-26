Revealed: Bill Gates' Alleged Former Lover Mila Antonova Linked to Notorious Russian Spy Anna Chapman
Bill Gates’ alleged former lover, Mila Antonova, was recently linked to a notorious Russian spy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come just a few days after Gates was accused of carrying out an affair with Antonova while still married to his then-wife Melinda French Gates in 2010, a bombshell photo surfaced of Antonova and Moscow spy Anna Chapman together in New York City.
The photo surfaced during an investigation carried out by Daily Mail this week, and it appears to show the pair together less than one year before Chapman was arrested by the FBI in connection to “long-term” and “deep-cover” assignments she allegedly carried out across the United States.
According to Daily Mail, Chapman, 41, was arrested in June 2010 alongside a network of other Russian spies placed across the U.S.
Chapman reportedly moved to New York City in 2009 shortly after procuring a United Kingdom passport by marrying an English gentleman.
The photo of Antonova and Chapman together in New York was reportedly snapped just a few months before the spy’s arrest and, although it is unclear whether Antonova was aware of Chapman’s undercover proclivities, the link indirectly connects Gates to Chapman as well.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gates allegedly met Antonova in 2010 when the California-based Russian bridge player was in her 20s.
The pair reportedly met at the National Bridge Tournament in Reno, Nevada that year and allegedly developed a “brief” relationship shortly thereafter.
Also shocking was the revelation that Antonova was also involved in the Microsoft founder’s controversial relationship with late billionaire businessman-turned-convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
According to Antonova, she and Epstein met in 2013 – three years after she was first introduced to Gates – and Epstein paid for her to attend a software coding school.
"Epstein agreed to pay, and he paid directly to the school," Antonova told the Wall Street Journal this month. "Nothing was exchanged. I don't know why he did that. When I asked, he said something like he was wealthy and wanted to help people when he could."
Antonova also claimed that she was “unfamiliar” with Epstein when they met in 2013 and had “no idea” about the sex crime allegations against him at the time.
"I had no idea that he was a criminal or had any ulterior motive," she told the outlet. "I just thought he was a successful businessman and wanted to help."
"I am disgusted with Epstein and what he did,” she added.
It was further revealed that Epstein allegedly threatened to expose Gates’ supposed relationship with Antonova if the Microsoft billionaire did not maintain his “association” with Epstein.
Gates also reportedly reimbursed Epstein for Antonova’s coding course in 2017.
"Mr. Gates met with Epstein solely for philanthropic purposes,” a spokesperson for Gates acknowledged this week. “Having failed repeatedly to draw Mr. Gates beyond these matters, Epstein tried unsuccessfully to leverage a past relationship to threaten Mr. Gates."