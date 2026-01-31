'Absolutely Absurd': Bill Gates Slams Epstein Emails as 'Completely False' After Claims He Caught STI From 'Russian Girls'

Among the newly disclosed records are draft emails Epstein addressed to himself in 2013 that contain unverified claims involving Gates. One email dated July 18, 2013, with the subject line "Bill," alleges Gates contracted an STI from what Epstein referred to as "Russian girls".

"To add insult to the injury you then subsequently with tears in your eyes, implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your p----," Epstein's email read.

A spokesperson for Gates strongly denied the allegations in a statement obtained by outlets.

“These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false," the spokesperson said. “The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame.