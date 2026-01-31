'Absolutely Absurd': Bill Gates Slams Epstein Emails as 'Completely False' After Claims He Caught STI From 'Russian Girls'
Jan. 31 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Newly released emails from the U.S. Department of Justice include allegations by Jeffrey Epstein that Bill Gates sought to conceal a sexually transmitted infection from his then-wife, Melinda French Gates, RadarOnline.com can report.
On Friday, January 30, the DOJ released more than 3 million files from criminal investigations into Epstein.
Bill Gates
Among the newly disclosed records are draft emails Epstein addressed to himself in 2013 that contain unverified claims involving Gates. One email dated July 18, 2013, with the subject line "Bill," alleges Gates contracted an STI from what Epstein referred to as "Russian girls".
"To add insult to the injury you then subsequently with tears in your eyes, implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your p----," Epstein's email read.
A spokesperson for Gates strongly denied the allegations in a statement obtained by outlets.
“These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false," the spokesperson said. “The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame.
The Epstein Files
The draft emails appeared to be written for Boris Nikolic, a former adviser to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. However, the documents do not indicate that Nikolic authored or was aware of the drafts or the accusations.
Nikolic, a physician and biotech venture capitalist, resigned as chief adviser for science and technology to the Gates Foundation in 2014. In 2019, a spokesperson for Nikolic said he had no business ties with Epstein, Bloomberg reported.
Another email attributed to Epstein describes alleged actions involving Nikolic, stating: "In my role as his right hand man I have been asked and wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and have been repeatedly asked to do things that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal."
"From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall for bridge tournaments, as I am a medical doctor, but have no prescriptions writing ability," the email continued.
The DOJ
The document release follows earlier disclosures by the DOJ in November and December 2025, when photographs surfaced showing Epstein with Gates and several other prominent figures.
Gates has previously acknowledged regret over his association with Epstein.
"In retrospect, I was foolish to spend any time with him. And he, sort of, got time with various people by spending time with other people," Gates said in a January 2025 interview with The Wall Street Journal.
“So yes, I think I was quite stupid. I thought it would help me with global health philanthropy. In fact, it failed to do that it was just a huge mistake.”
Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors and died one month later in an apparent suicide while awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City.