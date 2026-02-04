Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Bill Gates

'Foolish' Bill Gates Breaks Silence on Latest Jeffrey Epstein leaks — 'I Regret Every Minute I Spent With Him'

picture of Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Bill Gates has addressed his links with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein after his inclusion in latest latest tranche of files released by DOJ.

Feb. 4 2026, Published 7:25 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bill Gates admits he was "foolish" to connect with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, as the billionaire tech mogul addressed his inclusion in the latest tranche of files.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Gates, 70, says he regrets every minute he spent with the late financier, after they first met in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

Apologizing For Spending Time With Epstein

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Bill Gates
Source: MEGA

Gates told how he regrets spending time with Epstein, describing meetings as 'foolish.'

Article continues below advertisement

The pair spent time in each other's company several times since, but Gates denied visiting his island or holding relations with women linked to Epstein.

In a new interview, Gates said: "Every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologise that I did that," adding that he was "foolish to spend time with him" and is "one of many people who regret ever knowing him."

"The more that comes out, the more clear it will be that, although the time was a mistake, it has nothing to do with that kind of behaviour﻿," Gates added.

Draft messages from 2013 saved in Epstein's email account appeared to document feelings of betrayal from the financier and the Microsoft co-founder.

Article continues below advertisement

Denial Over Having Relationships With Women Linked To Epstein

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Gates denied having relationships with women linked with pedo, here with madam Ghislaine Maxwell.

Article continues below advertisement

The draft email suggested Gates had contracted a sexually transmitted infection during meetings with women arranged by Epstein.

"Apparently, Jeffrey wrote an email to himself. That email was never sent. The email is false," Gates said in his first interview since the latest file was released last Friday.

"I don't know what his thinking was there. Was he trying to attack me in some way?"

Gates breaking his silence on his links to Epstein comes after Melinda Gates, the Microsoft co-founder’s ex-wife, spoke out about being mentioned in the latest batch of the files, and recalled some "very, very painful times" in her marriage to Gates.

She said: "But I have moved on from that. I purposely pushed it away and I moved on.

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Wife's Relief Over Moving On From Tech Guru

Photo of Melinda Gates
Source: Wild Card with Rachel Martin and NPR/YouTube

Melinda Gates spoke of her relief at moving on from 'painful' marriage to tech guru.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein

Trump's Epstein Nightmare Continues: The Don 'Visited Sick Pedo's Home Before Announcing Presidential Run', According To Memo From Latest Files Dump

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein

EXCLUSIVE: Chilling Jeffrey Epstein Prison Death 'Body Swap' Theory Resurfaces in Wake of 3 Million-Page DoJ Document Dump on Pedophile Sex Trafficker

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm in a really unexpected, beautiful place in my life, so whatever questions remain there of what… I can't even begin to know all of it.

"Those questions are for those people and for even my ex-husband. They need to answer to those things, not me."

The 61-year-old, who shares three children with the billionaire, divorced Gates in May 2021 after 27 years of marriage.

When asked about the Epstein’s draft email to Gates, which suggested "additional affairs" and that he tried to get medication to treat a sexually transmitted infection which he was going to give to his ex-wife without her knowing, Melinda said she felt "unbelievable sadness."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Bill Gates and Melinda Gates
Source: MEGA

Melinda added she hopes the young girls involved in Epstein's crimes get 'justice'.

She added: "I'm able to take my own sadness and look at those young girls and say, 'My God, how did they… How did that happen to those girls, right?'

"At least for me, I’ve been able to move on in life, and I hope there’s some justice for those now women," she added.

A spokesperson Gates previously said: "These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false.

"The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein's frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.