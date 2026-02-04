'Foolish' Bill Gates Breaks Silence on Latest Jeffrey Epstein leaks — 'I Regret Every Minute I Spent With Him'
Bill Gates admits he was "foolish" to connect with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, as the billionaire tech mogul addressed his inclusion in the latest tranche of files.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Gates, 70, says he regrets every minute he spent with the late financier, after they first met in 2011.
Apologizing For Spending Time With Epstein
The pair spent time in each other's company several times since, but Gates denied visiting his island or holding relations with women linked to Epstein.
In a new interview, Gates said: "Every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologise that I did that," adding that he was "foolish to spend time with him" and is "one of many people who regret ever knowing him."
"The more that comes out, the more clear it will be that, although the time was a mistake, it has nothing to do with that kind of behaviour," Gates added.
Draft messages from 2013 saved in Epstein's email account appeared to document feelings of betrayal from the financier and the Microsoft co-founder.
Denial Over Having Relationships With Women Linked To Epstein
The draft email suggested Gates had contracted a sexually transmitted infection during meetings with women arranged by Epstein.
"Apparently, Jeffrey wrote an email to himself. That email was never sent. The email is false," Gates said in his first interview since the latest file was released last Friday.
"I don't know what his thinking was there. Was he trying to attack me in some way?"
Gates breaking his silence on his links to Epstein comes after Melinda Gates, the Microsoft co-founder’s ex-wife, spoke out about being mentioned in the latest batch of the files, and recalled some "very, very painful times" in her marriage to Gates.
She said: "But I have moved on from that. I purposely pushed it away and I moved on.
Ex-Wife's Relief Over Moving On From Tech Guru
"I'm in a really unexpected, beautiful place in my life, so whatever questions remain there of what… I can't even begin to know all of it.
"Those questions are for those people and for even my ex-husband. They need to answer to those things, not me."
The 61-year-old, who shares three children with the billionaire, divorced Gates in May 2021 after 27 years of marriage.
When asked about the Epstein’s draft email to Gates, which suggested "additional affairs" and that he tried to get medication to treat a sexually transmitted infection which he was going to give to his ex-wife without her knowing, Melinda said she felt "unbelievable sadness."
She added: "I'm able to take my own sadness and look at those young girls and say, 'My God, how did they… How did that happen to those girls, right?'
"At least for me, I’ve been able to move on in life, and I hope there’s some justice for those now women," she added.
A spokesperson Gates previously said: "These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false.
"The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein's frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame."