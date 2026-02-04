'Foolish' Bill Gates Breaks Silence on Latest Jeffrey Epstein leaks — 'I Regret Every Minute I Spent With Him'

The pair spent time in each other's company several times since, but Gates denied visiting his island or holding relations with women linked to Epstein.

In a new interview, Gates said: "Every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologise that I did that," adding that he was "foolish to spend time with him" and is "one of many people who regret ever knowing him."

"The more that comes out, the more clear it will be that, although the time was a mistake, it has nothing to do with that kind of behaviour﻿," Gates added.

Draft messages from 2013 saved in Epstein's email account appeared to document feelings of betrayal from the financier and the Microsoft co-founder.