EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's Bizarre Brad Pitt Love Life 'Obsession' Exposed — Along With His Controversial Links to Artist Romantically Tied to A-List Star

After an extensive trawl of the three million DoJ papers released to the public online, we can reveal the updates were sent to Epstein by one of his closest business associates, Richard Kahn.

One of the emails marked 2018 was titled 'Brad Pitt spending time with rockstar MIT professor.'

It referred to an article published by Page Six on April 5, 2018, which detailed how the actor was "spending time with" the "acclaimed architect, award-winning artist and rockstar MIT professor Neri Oxman."

The story said: "A source exclusively confirms that architecture and design aficionado Pitt recently met accomplished Oxman through an MIT architecture project, and they have since become friends. Pitt was referred to Oxman to collaborate on an architectural project he was working on, we're told."

It added: "As first revealed on 'Page Six TV,' a source told us: "Brad and Neri instantly hit it off because they share the same passion for architecture, design, and art. This is best described as a professional friendship."