EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's Bizarre Brad Pitt Love Life 'Obsession' Exposed — Along With His Controversial Links to Artist Romantically Tied to A-List Star
Feb. 2 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein appeared to have a fixation on Brad Pitt's love life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The newly released tranche of documents related to Epstein, just released by the U.S. Department of Justice show the pedophile financier was kept up to date on the A-lister's romances via email.
After an extensive trawl of the three million DoJ papers released to the public online, we can reveal the updates were sent to Epstein by one of his closest business associates, Richard Kahn.
One of the emails marked 2018 was titled 'Brad Pitt spending time with rockstar MIT professor.'
It referred to an article published by Page Six on April 5, 2018, which detailed how the actor was "spending time with" the "acclaimed architect, award-winning artist and rockstar MIT professor Neri Oxman."
The story said: "A source exclusively confirms that architecture and design aficionado Pitt recently met accomplished Oxman through an MIT architecture project, and they have since become friends. Pitt was referred to Oxman to collaborate on an architectural project he was working on, we're told."
It added: "As first revealed on 'Page Six TV,' a source told us: "Brad and Neri instantly hit it off because they share the same passion for architecture, design, and art. This is best described as a professional friendship."
Pitt and the 'Amal Effect' Explained
Kahn then sent Epstein another story on the potential romance, with the headline: 'Angelina who? 'Lucky guy' Brad Pitt's new lady friend is not just the 'sexiest thing he has ever seen' but also an award- winning architecture professor who last dated a billionaire.'
The gossip-filled story read: "They are calling it the 'Amal Effect' because, following George Clooney's marriage to human rights barrister Amal Alamuddin, it seems that what a bachelor film star of a certain age needs most is a consort with a supernova combination of beauty, brains, and serious professional achievement.
"The latest star to embrace the phenomenon is Brad Pitt – probably the most eligible bachelor in Hollywood since his split from Angelina Jolie and, incidentally, a long-time pal of Clooney's."
"In Professor Neri Oxman, he has found a dazzling supernova of his own, and reportedly thinks she is 'the sexiest thing he ever laid eyes on'. (Take that, Angelina!) Professor Oxman, a 42-year-old divorcee who was born in Israel, is an award-winning architect with a PhD (in design computation) from the renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Massachusetts," it concluded.
Neri Oxman's Connection to Epstein?
Radar can reveal Epstein's ties to MIT – and Oxman – have previously stoked controversy.
In August of 2019, it was revealed the laboratory had received around $800,000 in funding from the serial s--offender.
He also had an oversized 3D-printed marble presented to him by Oxman, a professor at MIT's Mediated Matter department at the time.
The gift was the request of Joichi Ito, the lab's then-director. It was gifted to Epstein in 2017 after he donated $125,000 to Oxman's design lab at MIT.
She said in a statement after the story made headlines: "As part of my job at the Media Lab, I give presentations to sponsors and potential donors, typically several times a week. This was the first and only time I met Epstein. (Joichi) assured me that Epstein was an approved donor who wished to devote his fortune to science and technology, in part to make amends for wrongs he had committed earlier in his life."
'I Am Deeply Sorry'
Since it was revealed Epstein was a donor to the MIT Media Lab, two professors cut ties with the institution, and Ito stepped down after apologizing for working with Epstein.
Ito said: "I am deeply sorry to the survivors, to the Media Lab, and to the MIT community for bringing such a person into our network."
According to Oxman's statement, Epstein's donation had to be kept confidential "so as to not enhance his reputation by association with MIT, and with the understanding that he would not be considered a sponsor of our group's research or have any involvement in how the funds were spent."
Oxman concluded her statement with the line: "I regret having received funds from Epstein," her statement concluded, "and deeply apologize to my students for their inadvertent involvement in this mess."
The Epstein files include other references to Pitt, including a note from one of his pals calling the actor "cute."
They also carry an invite apparently sent to Epstein, inviting him to a 2013 screening of Pitt's World War Z movie, five years after the financier was convicted of procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute.
There is no suggestion Pitt was associated with Epstein's or knew of his crimes.