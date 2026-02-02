Your tip
Joe Rogan Appears in Latest Epstein Files Dump — Sick Pedo Begged To Meet 'Funny' Podcaster Through Famous Physicist Lawrence Krauss, Emails Claim

Split photo of Joe Rogan, Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan has been named in the latest Epstein files dump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 2 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

Joe Rogan has become the latest high-profile figure to be named in the Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

More than a month past the December 2025 deadline, the Department of Justice released a trove of three million documents related to the investigation of late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, January 30.

While Epstein was known to mingle with politicians and royal family members, the latest batch of files revealed the disgraced financier's connections to the sports world.

Joe Rogan Named in the Epstein Files

Photo of Joe Rogan
Source: POWERFULJRE/YOUTUBE

Rogan's name was mentioned in emails released in the latest Epstein files drop.

Epstein allegedly exchanged emails with Steve Tisch, the co-owner of the New York Giants, and Josh Harris, who owns the NFL team Washington Commanders, as well as the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils.

But Harris and Tisch weren't the only sports executives believed to be in contact with Epstein, who was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019.

Numerous emails mentioned the UFC – and one revealed Epstein's attempt to get in contact with Rogan, who initially began commentating on UFC events out of love for the sport before moving into an official analyst and commentator role, which he's held for nearly three decades.

Epstein Wanted to Meet Joe Rogan Because He's 'Funny'

Photo of Joe Rogan
Source: MEGA

Epstein appeared to be a UFC fan and bought several pay-per-view events.

The emails revealed Epstein was on the UFC promotional email list from 2009 onward and paid for several UFC pay-per-view events.

"UFC Versus 1 Vera vs. Jones is not available 'ONDemand,' but you can order it online. Would you like me to order it and have it ready for play on your iMac in Cabana?" wrote paralegal Story Cowles, to which the accused s-x trafficker responded, "Yes."

In another email, Epstein tried to arrange a meeting with Rogan through theoretical physicist and cosmologist Lawrence Krauss, who appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2017.

'Timid' Joe Rogan Declines to Meet Epstein

Photo of Joe Rogan
Source: POWERFULJRE/YOUTUBE

Epstein emailed Lawrence Krauss after he appeared on Rogan's podcast in 2017 and asked if he could 'introduce' him.

"I saw you did the Joe Rogan show, can you introduce me, I think he's funny," Epstein wrote in the email to Krauss.

"I will reach out to Rogan," Krauss replied. A few days later, he sent Epstein a follow-up email confirming he reached out to the comedian but was unable to set up a meeting.

"Sorry about Rogan so far … he seems more timid than I would have thought," the physicist and cosmologist wrote.

As Radar reported, the email mentioning Rogan comes after the podcast host suggested President Donald Trump was using anti-ICE chaos to "distract" from the Epstein files as the DOJ continued to delay the release despite the law.

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Krauss informed Epstein Rogan decline to meet him and 'seems more timid than I would have thought.'

The 2017 case came nearly a decade after his 2008 Florida arrest, which led to his conviction on soliciting prostitution from a minor charges.

Despite his criminal history, high-profile figures continued to associate with Epstein for years until his death.

A 2016 email exchange between Epstein and Larry Visoski, his longtime pilot, revealed his plan to purchase a private jet from former UFC owners Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta.

"Apparently the Fertittas just sold the UFC business for $4.4billion and are moving up to something else," a person named Gary wrote in the partially-redacted message. "Their expectation is 25 (million). Everything is negotiable as you know. They haven't done any nextgen mods."

Gary submitted a $17. million offer on behalf of Epstein, but the Fertitta's rep did not respond.

