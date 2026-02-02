Epstein Denies Being 'The Devil Himself' In Eerie Interview Footage Released in New DOJ Document Dump

Epstein's chilling confession was part of a newly released documents dump by the Justice Department on January 30. The interviews spanned several sessions as the power broker sat down with Donald Trump 's former White House political strategist at Epstein's notorious New York City mansion and s-- lair.

Sick pedophile Jeffrey Epstein sensationally claimed he was not "The Devil" incarnate in an interview with Steve Bannon , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Epstein said he 'earned' his money from the advising people who do 'bad things.'

Epstein retorted, "Ethics is always a complicated subject," and went on to claim he was doing good in the world by donating to polio vaccination programs in developing countries.

Bannon pointed out Epstein's money-making and said, "You earned it by advising the worst people in the world that do enormous, bad things, and just to make more money."

Much of the interview centered around how Epstein became so wealthy . He flatly denied that his fortune came from handling "dirty money," by justifying that he "earned" his payments from the rich and powerful.

Epstein denied being the devil but joked he 'had a good mirror.'

"Instead of asking me whether that money should be given to these children for vaccines, I think you might want to ask their mothers, who receive the vaccine, who know their child now won’t get polio, and ask them if Epstein should have helped these people with their money," Epstein told Bannon about his efforts with vaccines over financial advising.

Bannon posted a question about whether mothers would rather have the money to help their children than vaccines.

"What percentage of people do you estimate would say, ‘I don’t care; I want the money for my children?'" the political operative asked.

Epstein got riled up, telling Bannon, "I would say everyone says, 'I want the money for my children.' I think if you told them the devil himself said, 'I'm going to exchange some dollars for your child’s life...'"

Bannon interrupted to ask, "Do you think you are the devil himself?"

That caused Epstein to smile and snark, "No, but I have a good mirror."