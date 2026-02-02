Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein Denies Being 'The Devil Himself' In Eerie Interview Footage Released in New DOJ Document Dump

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Department of Justice

The interview was part of the newest Department of Justice documents release about Epstein.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 2 2026, Published 1:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sick pedophile Jeffrey Epstein sensationally claimed he was not "The Devil" incarnate in an interview with Steve Bannon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Epstein's chilling confession was part of a newly released documents dump by the Justice Department on January 30. The interviews spanned several sessions as the power broker sat down with Donald Trump's former White House political strategist at Epstein's notorious New York City mansion and s-- lair.

Article continues below advertisement

'Dirty Money' Denials

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Department of Justice

Epstein said he 'earned' his money from the advising people who do 'bad things.'

Much of the interview centered around how Epstein became so wealthy. He flatly denied that his fortune came from handling "dirty money," by justifying that he "earned" his payments from the rich and powerful.

Bannon pointed out Epstein's money-making and said, "You earned it by advising the worst people in the world that do enormous, bad things, and just to make more money."

Epstein retorted, "Ethics is always a complicated subject," and went on to claim he was doing good in the world by donating to polio vaccination programs in developing countries.

Article continues below advertisement

'Are You the Devil Himself?'

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Department of Justice

Epstein denied being the devil but joked he 'had a good mirror.'

"Instead of asking me whether that money should be given to these children for vaccines, I think you might want to ask their mothers, who receive the vaccine, who know their child now won’t get polio, and ask them if Epstein should have helped these people with their money," Epstein told Bannon about his efforts with vaccines over financial advising.

Bannon posted a question about whether mothers would rather have the money to help their children than vaccines.

"What percentage of people do you estimate would say, ‘I don’t care; I want the money for my children?'" the political operative asked.

Epstein got riled up, telling Bannon, "I would say everyone says, 'I want the money for my children.' I think if you told them the devil himself said, 'I'm going to exchange some dollars for your child’s life...'"

Bannon interrupted to ask, "Do you think you are the devil himself?"

That caused Epstein to smile and snark, "No, but I have a good mirror."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Epstein was surprised to hear that the devil was incredibly smart.

After being clearly unsatisfied with the response, Bannon scolded Epstein, "It's a serious question."

The native New Yorker replied, "I don't know. Why would you say that?" about him being the devil.

"Because you have all the attributes. You're incredibly smart. Remember that the devil..." Bannon began in his explanation, but Epstein stopped him to ask if the devil was "smart."

The s-- pest then declared, "The devil scares me."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Eliza Roberts and Timothy Busfield

Timothy Busfield Branded a 'Creep' and Accused of Making Graphic Sexual Demands By Julia Roberts' Sister-in-Law Decades Before Sex Abuse Arrest

jeffrey epstein, sarah ferguson

Epstein's 'Secret Child' Bombshell: Sick Pedo 'Welcomed a Baby Boy 15 Years Ago', According to Emails from Disgraced Royal Sarah Ferguson

'Tier One' Sexual Predator

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Epstein claimed he was the 'lowest' threat class of sexual predator.

Elsewhere in the interview, which was done after Bannon left the Trump administration and before Epstein's July 2019 arrest on s-- trafficking charges, the War Room podcaster asked his subject if he was a "sexual predator."

"What are you, a class three sexual predator?" Bannon wanted to know, as Epstein quickly replied, "tier one."

When Bannon asked if that was the "highest and worst" level, Epstein said it was the "lowest."

At that point, Epstein had been convicted in Florida in 2008 of state felony solicitation of prostitution involving a minor. It would be another 11 years before he was brought up on federal charges of s-- trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit s-- trafficking of minors.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell a month later, on August 10, 2019.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.