Jeffrey Epstein Alleged Donald Trump Gushed About Melania as 'Hot Piece of A--' in Bombshell Email

In the message, dated November 9, 2016 — one day after Donald secured his shock White House victory — the disgraced financier expressed disbelief over Hillary Clinton' loss while recounting an early encounter involving the future president and his wife.

Newly released emails allegedly show Jeffrey Epstein claiming Donald Trump made a crude comment about Melania Trump shortly after meeting her for the first time, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I simply cannot believe this victory. No one called it, we all thought she'd win," Jeffrey wrote.

The pedophile then claimed Donald repeatedly made explicit comments about Melania shortly after meeting her for the first time during a trip to Florida.

"I remember flying back with Donald on his plane the first weekend I went to visit you in Florida, was the weekend he met Melania and he kept on coming out of the bedroom saying 'wow what a hot piece of a--,'" he alleged.