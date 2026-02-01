Jeffrey Epstein Alleged Donald Trump Gushed About Melania as 'Hot Piece of A--' in Bombshell Email
Feb. 1 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET
Newly released emails allegedly show Jeffrey Epstein claiming Donald Trump made a crude comment about Melania Trump shortly after meeting her for the first time, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the message, dated November 9, 2016 — one day after Donald secured his shock White House victory — the disgraced financier expressed disbelief over Hillary Clinton' loss while recounting an early encounter involving the future president and his wife.
'Hot Piece of A--'
"I simply cannot believe this victory. No one called it, we all thought she'd win," Jeffrey wrote.
The pedophile then claimed Donald repeatedly made explicit comments about Melania shortly after meeting her for the first time during a trip to Florida.
"I remember flying back with Donald on his plane the first weekend I went to visit you in Florida, was the weekend he met Melania and he kept on coming out of the bedroom saying 'wow what a hot piece of a--,'" he alleged.
Donald Trump in the Epstein Files
The email is part of a recently released cache of documents in which Donald's name reportedly appears more than 3,200 times.
The president has consistently denied any wrongdoing related to Jeffrey.
Some of the most inflammatory allegations tied to the document release were briefly removed from the Department of Justice website shortly after being posted online Friday morning, before reappearing the following day.
Those claims were reportedly submitted through an FBI tip line and remain uncorroborated.
'He Has Done Nothing Wrong'
Among them was an allegation from a woman who claimed she was 13 years old at the time she was allegedly assaulted by Donald - an accusation the White House denied.
A White House spokesperson said the allegations are "totally unfounded and false," per a news outlet.
A source close to Trump echoed that stance, saying the brief removal of claims from the DOJ site demonstrated that the president did not interfere with the process.
"It goes to show that, despite what his haters have claimed, the president did not demand the Department of Justice make retractions to protect him. He does not need protecting because he has done nothing wrong," they said.
'Love Melania'
Melania appeared a second time in the newly released Epstein files in an email thread with Ghislaine Maxwell.
The First Lady signed off "Love" to the convicted sex trafficker after asking to see her when she was back in New York.
"Dear G! How are you? Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great in the picture," Melania wrote, per files obtained by the Daily Beast.
She continued: "I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY. Have a great time!" She closed the email with "Love, Melania."
Ghislaine responded, addressing Melania as "Sweet pea": "Actually plans changed again and I am now on my way back to NY. I leave again on Fri so I still do not think I have time to see you sadly. I will try and call though. Keep well."