Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan Raises Eyebrows After Suggesting Trump 'Is Using' ICE Raids and Fraud Investigations to Distract from Epstein Files Release Disaster

Split photo of Joe Rogan, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan's recent criticism of Donald Trump raised eyebrows.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 23 2026, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Joe Rogan has flipped his script on Donald Trump and accused the president of using ICE raids and fraud investigations in Minnesota to distract from the Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rogan's fierce criticism of the president raised eyebrows as his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, has been widely credited for helping elect Trump, 79, in the 2024 presidential election.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Rogan Flips on Trump Over Delayed Epstein Files Release

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @factpostnews/x

Rogan called out the Trump administration while discussing ICE raids in Minnesota.

Rogan, 58, brought up Trump's anti-immigration policies while chatting with guest and fellow comedian Ehsan Ahmad about the delayed release of the Epstein files.

After intense public pressure, Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November 2025. Trump signed the bill into law, which set a 30-day deadline for the Department of Justice to make the files public.

Despite the law, only one percent of the files have been released so far – and the DOJ continues to drag its feet.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Rogan said he thinks the Epstein files release is 'gonna go on for a long time.'

"I recorded my special on the 25th of October, and I have a bunch of Epstein jokes in there," Ahmad told Rogan. "And in the meantime, they said they'll release the files, and I was like, 'Oh no,' but they still haven't released them. And I was like, 'Oh, thank God, the jokes still hold.'"

"Well, it's gonna go on for a long time, I suspect," Rogan replied. "I mean, they said they released them, but what did they release?"

"The whole thing's weird," he added.

After noting there hasn't been a new release of files "for a minute" and the materials that were released had been heavily redacted, Ahmad said the delay has been "drowned out" by fraud investigations of businesses run by Somali immigrants and the ICE agent-involved fatal shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Rogan Suggests ICE Chaos is 'on Purpose' to Distract From Epstein Files

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Rogan agreed with his guest that ICE raids and fraud investigations have 'drowned out' the noise about the Epstein Files.

"It feels like that's completely drowned out anything about it," Ahmad added, to which Rogan agreed with a whisper, "I think some of that’s on purpose."

Rogan also mocked MAGA influencers who dedicated months, if not years in some cases, to demanding the release of the files only to pivot during Trump's second administration.

The podcast host took a dig at influencers gathering at the White House last year to receive binders of documents related to the Epstein files in a so-called attempt at "transparency."

Only to learn the binders were full of information that had already been released.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Hilaria Baldwin has been 'planning a boob job amid claims she is trying to save her marriage to Alec Baldwin.'

EXCLUSIVE: It's Marriage or Bust for Baldwin — As Reality Star Hilaria 'Plans Massive Boob Job' to 'Save Marriage to Fiery Alec'

Sutton Foster is 'eager for a fast 2026 wedding to Hugh Jackman,' sources claim.

Hollywood Wedding of the Year! Sutton Foster 'Desperate for Quickie Nuptials With Hugh Jackman in 2026'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Joe Rogan
Source: POWERFULJRE/YOUTUBE

Rogan said he 'thinks' some of the chaos has been 'on purpose' to distract from the Epstein files.

"So a federal judge said, 'No, you can’t force them to release it,' even though you campaigned on it," Rogan said. "You really ran out, you stood outside with a bunch of binders, 'We've got it.'"

As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act as tensions remain high between Minnesota residents and ICE agents, who have continued to conduct immigration raids after the fatal shooting of U.S. citizen and mother-of-three Renee Nicole Good in early January.

Most recently the Trump administration and ICE came under fire when a five-year-old boy was detained and allegedly "used as bait" by agents to lure more family members outside.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.