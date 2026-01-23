Joe Rogan Raises Eyebrows After Suggesting Trump 'Is Using' ICE Raids and Fraud Investigations to Distract from Epstein Files Release Disaster
Jan. 23 2026, Published 1:01 p.m. ET
Joe Rogan has flipped his script on Donald Trump and accused the president of using ICE raids and fraud investigations in Minnesota to distract from the Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rogan's fierce criticism of the president raised eyebrows as his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, has been widely credited for helping elect Trump, 79, in the 2024 presidential election.
Joe Rogan Flips on Trump Over Delayed Epstein Files Release
Rogan, 58, brought up Trump's anti-immigration policies while chatting with guest and fellow comedian Ehsan Ahmad about the delayed release of the Epstein files.
After intense public pressure, Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November 2025. Trump signed the bill into law, which set a 30-day deadline for the Department of Justice to make the files public.
Despite the law, only one percent of the files have been released so far – and the DOJ continues to drag its feet.
"I recorded my special on the 25th of October, and I have a bunch of Epstein jokes in there," Ahmad told Rogan. "And in the meantime, they said they'll release the files, and I was like, 'Oh no,' but they still haven't released them. And I was like, 'Oh, thank God, the jokes still hold.'"
"Well, it's gonna go on for a long time, I suspect," Rogan replied. "I mean, they said they released them, but what did they release?"
"The whole thing's weird," he added.
After noting there hasn't been a new release of files "for a minute" and the materials that were released had been heavily redacted, Ahmad said the delay has been "drowned out" by fraud investigations of businesses run by Somali immigrants and the ICE agent-involved fatal shooting.
Joe Rogan Suggests ICE Chaos is 'on Purpose' to Distract From Epstein Files
"It feels like that's completely drowned out anything about it," Ahmad added, to which Rogan agreed with a whisper, "I think some of that’s on purpose."
Rogan also mocked MAGA influencers who dedicated months, if not years in some cases, to demanding the release of the files only to pivot during Trump's second administration.
The podcast host took a dig at influencers gathering at the White House last year to receive binders of documents related to the Epstein files in a so-called attempt at "transparency."
Only to learn the binders were full of information that had already been released.
"So a federal judge said, 'No, you can’t force them to release it,' even though you campaigned on it," Rogan said. "You really ran out, you stood outside with a bunch of binders, 'We've got it.'"
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act as tensions remain high between Minnesota residents and ICE agents, who have continued to conduct immigration raids after the fatal shooting of U.S. citizen and mother-of-three Renee Nicole Good in early January.
Most recently the Trump administration and ICE came under fire when a five-year-old boy was detained and allegedly "used as bait" by agents to lure more family members outside.