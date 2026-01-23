Joe Rogan Raises Eyebrows After Suggesting Trump 'Is Using' ICE Raids and Fraud Investigations to Distract from Epstein Files Release Disaster

"I recorded my special on the 25th of October, and I have a bunch of Epstein jokes in there," Ahmad told Rogan. "And in the meantime, they said they'll release the files, and I was like, 'Oh no,' but they still haven't released them. And I was like, 'Oh, thank God, the jokes still hold.'"

"Well, it's gonna go on for a long time, I suspect," Rogan replied. "I mean, they said they released them, but what did they release?"

"The whole thing's weird," he added.

After noting there hasn't been a new release of files "for a minute" and the materials that were released had been heavily redacted, Ahmad said the delay has been "drowned out" by fraud investigations of businesses run by Somali immigrants and the ICE agent-involved fatal shooting.