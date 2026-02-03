Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Rages Billionaire 'Needs to Answer' Questions After He Appears in Epstein Files and Is Accused of Getting STD During Alleged Affair

In the latest batch of files, which dropped last week, it was alleged the Microsoft co-founder had planned to slip Melinda an antibiotic to combat a sexually transmitted disease he got from Russian girls.

Bill Gates ' ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, has slammed him in the wake of his appearance in the Epstein files , insisting he "needs to answer" questions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Melinda Gates said she doesn't need to answer questions about Bill and Epstein.

Melinda appeared on Tuesday's episode of NPR's Wild Card and discussed the allegations involving the billionaire.

"So, for me, it's personally hard whenever those details come up, right? Because it brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage," she shared.

While she noted she "purposely pushed it away" and "moved on," she said she's now in a "really unexpected, beautiful place" in her life.

"So whatever questions remain there of what, I don't [and] can't even begin to know all of it, those questions are for those people and even my ex-husband," she noted. "They need to answer those questions, not me."