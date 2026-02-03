Your tip
Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Rages Billionaire 'Needs to Answer' Questions After He Appears in Epstein Files and Is Accused of Getting STD During Alleged Affair

Melinda Gates said it's 'personally hard' for her when details about Bill Gates come up.

Feb. 3 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

Bill Gates' ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, has slammed him in the wake of his appearance in the Epstein files, insisting he "needs to answer" questions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the latest batch of files, which dropped last week, it was alleged the Microsoft co-founder had planned to slip Melinda an antibiotic to combat a sexually transmitted disease he got from Russian girls.

What Did Melinda Gates Say About New Allegations Against Bill?

Melinda Gates said she doesn't need to answer questions about Bill and Epstein.

Melinda appeared on Tuesday's episode of NPR's Wild Card and discussed the allegations involving the billionaire.

"So, for me, it's personally hard whenever those details come up, right? Because it brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage," she shared.

While she noted she "purposely pushed it away" and "moved on," she said she's now in a "really unexpected, beautiful place" in her life.

"So whatever questions remain there of what, I don't [and] can't even begin to know all of it, those questions are for those people and even my ex-husband," she noted. "They need to answer those questions, not me."

Melinda Gates Is Filled With 'Unbelievable Sadness'

Melinda Gates admitted she's 'so happy to be away' from the 'muck' of Bill and Epstein..

Melinda went on to state she's "so happy to be away from all that muck."

In terms of how Bill's alleged affairs made her feel, Melinda admitted they made her "sad."

"Just unbelievable sadness. Unbelievable sadness," she elaborated.

The allegations involving Bill came after a draft of an email from his then-top advisor, Boris Nikolic, was released.

The message was around the time of his resignation from Bill's charitable foundation, and in it, he went off about Bill ending their friendship.

"TO add insult to the injury you them [SIC] implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your penis," the message read.

What Did An Email Allege About Bill Gates?

Bill Gates allegedly tried to slip Melinda an antibiotic to combat an STD he got from Russian girls.

In the same message, Jeffrey Epstein claimed he had been "dismayed beyond comprehension" by the decision Bill made to "disregard our friendship developed over the last 6 years."

Another email from the same morning detailed Nikolic's resignation from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

"In my role as his right hand man I have been asked and wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and have been repeatedly asked to do thing [SIC] that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal," he wrote.

He added: "From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of s-- with russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trusts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall fro [SIC] bridge touramnts [SIC], as I am a medial [SIC] doctor, but have no presriptions (sic) writing ability."

Epstein said he was 'dismayed' Bill disregarded their friendship.

Bill responded to the latest allegations against him to The Daily Mail, stating the claims are "absolutely absurd and completely false."

"The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein's frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame," he added.

Melinda and Bill were married in 1994 and divorced in 2021. As for why she left, she claimed it had to do with Bill's friendship with Epstein and his alleged affairs.

