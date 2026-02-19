EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell's Prison Nightmare Deepens — Epstein's Ex-Lover 'Could Face Extra Decade' Behind Bars for 'Lying' on U.S. Citizenship Application
Feb. 19 2026, Published 3:52 p.m. ET
Ghislaine Maxwell's pleas for a prison pardon have taken a massive hit, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after accusations and speculation she "lied" on her U.S. citizenship application.
Now, instead of getting out early, Jeffrey Epstein's former lover and madam could actually see additional hard time added to her 20-year sentence.
'Serious Consequences' Coming
Maxwell, 64, answered "no" to questions on her N-400 naturalization form about prior crimes and procuring prostitution, even though she had engaged in s-- trafficking of minors since at least 1994.
Immigration attorney Marina Shepelsky, CEO and Founder of the Shepelsky Law Group, told Radar Maxwell's case could come down to whether officials believe she knowingly and purposefully lied on her application.
"Misrepresentation is when immigration authorities believe you intentionally gave false or misleading information that impacts your eligibility," she explained. "Fraud takes it a step further; it’s when they not only think you lied, but also acted on that lie by making a decision based on the false information."
Shepelsky warned that if an officer finds the information or documents provided are false, inconsistent, or suspicious, it could trigger serious consequences.
"In simple terms: if the government thinks you lied, your case may be denied, and you could be barred from entering the U.S. or receiving immigration benefits for 3, 5, or even 10 years."
The Evidence Mounts Against Maxwell
As Radar reported, buried in the final dump of the Epstein files is Maxwell's application for U.S. citizenship. The application was approved, and she was naturalized as a U.S. citizen on November 27, 2002, in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
However, Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of recruiting and trafficking underage girls for sexual abuse by Epstein between 1994 and 2004, a time that includes her citizenship application.
According to the form, applicants must report any crime or offense they committed, even if undetected or unprosecuted, as part of demonstrating "good moral character" over the five years preceding the application.
Maxwell's prior conviction for s-- trafficking could easily serve as evidence of her misrepresentations.
Maxwell's Move to 'Club Fed'
Maxwell is currently living in a relatively luxurious new low-security detention facility in Texas after she was moved into the all-women's Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan.
The move took place after she told federal prosecutors over the summer that Trump had never been "inappropriate with anybody," painting him as a perfect gentleman.
Prior to the move, she had been serving her 20-year sentence at a high-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida.
Her new accommodations are where women convicted of nonviolent or white-collar crimes are typically placed in dormitory-style housing.
Maxwell's Cushy 'Conflict of Interest'
Critics have argued that Maxwell's big move is a conflict with Bureau of Prisons guidelines that typically house s-- offenders in low-security institutions.
US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the transfer was necessary to protect Maxwell's safety, but Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin and Robert Garcia have questioned the move and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.
"Ms. Wiles clearly did not look far for answers: she was unable or unwilling to explain which senior Trump Administration official ordered the transfer and the subsequent preferential treatment, or why President Trump has not simply transferred Ms. Maxwell back to a different facility, thereby ending this seemingly ceaseless stream of perks," the lawmakers wrote in a letter.
They said a congressional delegation plans to visit the prison camp soon to investigate the claims, adding that Trump administration officials "have apparently attempted to prevent the truth from seeing the light of day by retaliating against inmates and staff at FPC Bryan."