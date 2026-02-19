EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell's Prison Nightmare Deepens — Epstein's Ex-Lover 'Could Face Extra Decade' Behind Bars for 'Lying' on U.S. Citizenship Application

Maxwell, 64, answered "no" to questions on her N-400 naturalization form about prior crimes and procuring prostitution, even though she had engaged in s-- trafficking of minors since at least 1994.

Immigration attorney Marina Shepelsky, CEO and Founder of the Shepelsky Law Group, told Radar Maxwell's case could come down to whether officials believe she knowingly and purposefully lied on her application.

"Misrepresentation is when immigration authorities believe you intentionally gave false or misleading information that impacts your eligibility," she explained. "Fraud takes it a step further; it’s when they not only think you lied, but also acted on that lie by making a decision based on the false information."

Shepelsky warned that if an officer finds the information or documents provided are false, inconsistent, or suspicious, it could trigger serious consequences.

"In simple terms: if the government thinks you lied, your case may be denied, and you could be barred from entering the U.S. or receiving immigration benefits for 3, 5, or even 10 years."