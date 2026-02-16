Buried in the final dump of the Epstein files is Maxwell's application for U.S. citizenship.

The documents, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, show Maxwell checked "No" to two crucial questions: "Have you EVER committed a crime or offense for which you were NOT arrested?" and "Have you EVER been a prostitute, or procured anyone for prostitution?"

Maxwell's application was approved, and she was naturalized as a U.S. citizen on November 27, 2002, in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

However, Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of recruiting and trafficking underage girls for sexual abuse by Epstein between 1994 and 2004, a time that includes her citizenship application.