Ghislaine Maxwell 'Lied' on U.S. Citizenship Application — Epstein's Former Lover Could Face 'Immigration Fraud Charges' For Providing 'False Answers'
Feb. 16 2026, Published 5:47 p.m. ET
Ghislaine Maxwell could face immigration fraud charges after it appears she "lied" on her citizenship application in 2002, RadarOnline.com can report.
Jeffrey Epstein's lover and madam answered "no" to questions on her N-400 naturalization form about prior crimes and procuring prostitution, even though she had engaged in s-- trafficking of minors since at least 1994.
Maxwell 'Lied' on Two Questions About Her Past
Buried in the final dump of the Epstein files is Maxwell's application for U.S. citizenship.
The documents, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, show Maxwell checked "No" to two crucial questions: "Have you EVER committed a crime or offense for which you were NOT arrested?" and "Have you EVER been a prostitute, or procured anyone for prostitution?"
Maxwell's application was approved, and she was naturalized as a U.S. citizen on November 27, 2002, in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
However, Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of recruiting and trafficking underage girls for sexual abuse by Epstein between 1994 and 2004, a time that includes her citizenship application.
The Penalties of Lying are Severe
Lying on a naturalization application is a serious federal offense that may result in denaturalization and criminal prosecution, with penalties of up to 25 years in prison.
According to the form, applicants must report any crime or offense they committed, even if undetected or unprosecuted, as part of demonstrating "good moral character" over the five years preceding the application.
Maxwell's prior conviction for s-- trafficking could easily serve as evidence of her misrepresentations.
Citizenship obtained through fraud is automatically revoked upon conviction, and Maxwell could be removed from the U.S.
Maxwell Continues to Beg for a Pardon
The discovery could be a major stumbling block to Maxwell's repeated requests for a presidential pardon. The 64-year-old is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence at the minimum-security prison camp in Bryan, Texas.
After invoking her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during her Capitol Hill summons last week, Maxwell said she would be willing to answer lawmakers' many questions about her role and relationship with Epstein, but only on one condition.
"If this committee and the American public truly want to hear the unfiltered truth about what happened, there is a straightforward path," said David Markus, Maxwell's attorney, in a statement to the Oversight panel. "Ms. Maxwell is prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump. Only she can provide the complete account."
Maxwell Wants Out of Prison
Maxwell was sentenced to prison in 2022 on five counts, including s-- trafficking of minors. She has denied wrongdoing and has appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn her convictions.
Her legal team has filed countless objections, including a petition last year asking the Supreme Court to overturn her conviction, arguing that charges filed against her in 2020 violated an agreement Epstein made with federal prosecutors in 2008.
In the court filing, Maxwell alleges 25 men reached undisclosed agreements, while four additional co-conspirators were known to investigators but were not charged.
"None of the four named co-conspirators or the 25 men with secret settlements were indicted," the court filing claims.
While she didn't name names, Maxwell argued that the alleged concealment of these deals undermined the fairness of her trial and violated her constitutional rights.
"New evidence reveals that there were 25 men with which the plaintiff lawyers reached secret settlements – that could equally be considered as co-conspirators," the legal document states. "None of these men have been prosecuted, and none has been revealed to Petitioner; she would have called them as witnesses had she known."