Convicted Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell to Testify Before House Oversight Panel in Epstein Investigation

But it doesn't look like she will take it, as her lawyers have already promised she will invoke her Fifth Amendment rights and stay silent.

Jeffrey Epstein 's lover and partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell , will finally get her long-awaited chance to spill her secrets when she appears before the House Oversight Committee, RadarOnline.com can report.

Maxwell and Epstein were lovers and partners in crime.

As the investigation into Epstein and his alleged s-- trafficking empire drags on, James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, has invited Maxwell to testify on February 9.

However, Comer doesn't expect to get many answers from the 64-year-old.

"Her lawyers have made it clear that she's going to plead the Fifth," the Kentucky congressman told reporters. "I hope she changes her mind."

That's not likely, according to her lawyers, who replied: "Put plainly, proceeding under these circumstances would serve no other purpose than pure political theater and a complete waste of taxpayer monies.

"The Committee would obtain no testimony, no answers, and no new facts."