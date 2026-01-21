Your tip
Home > Politics > Jeffrey Epstein

Convicted Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell to Testify Before House Oversight Panel in Epstein Investigation

jeffrey epstein and ghislaine maxwell
Source: mega

Ghislaine Maxwell, has been summoned to testify before an Oversight Committee

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 21 2026, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

Jeffrey Epstein's lover and partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, will finally get her long-awaited chance to spill her secrets when she appears before the House Oversight Committee, RadarOnline.com can report.

But it doesn't look like she will take it, as her lawyers have already promised she will invoke her Fifth Amendment rights and stay silent.

Maxwell Pleads the Fifth

photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Department of Justice

Maxwell and Epstein were lovers and partners in crime.

As the investigation into Epstein and his alleged s-- trafficking empire drags on, James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, has invited Maxwell to testify on February 9.

However, Comer doesn't expect to get many answers from the 64-year-old.

"Her lawyers have made it clear that she's going to plead the Fifth," the Kentucky congressman told reporters. "I hope she changes her mind."

That's not likely, according to her lawyers, who replied: "Put plainly, proceeding under these circumstances would serve no other purpose than pure political theater and a complete waste of taxpayer monies.

"The Committee would obtain no testimony, no answers, and no new facts."

Maxwell Has Appealed Her Conviction

photo of ghislaine maxwell
Source: mega

She is serving a 20-year prison sentence at a minimum security prison.

Maxwell was sentenced to prison in 2022 on five counts, including s-- trafficking of minors. She has denied wrongdoing and has appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn her convictions.

Her attorneys did leave the door open for her to testify, dependent on President Trump granting her clemency. Otherwise, anything she would say would have to wait until her appeals against her conviction are over.

Maxwell's legal team filed a petition last year asking the Supreme Court to overturn her conviction, arguing that charges filed against her in 2020 violated an agreement Epstein made with federal prosecutors in 2008.

Epstein's agreement noted the United States would not charge any of his co-conspirators, named or unnamed, if he complied with the terms.

Trump to the Rescue?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump could grant her a pardon.

Maxwell's final chance at freedom is now up to President Trump, who could pardon the convict if he wants, something he made clear earlier last summer.

When the ex-reality star was asked if he would ever consider a pardon for Maxwell, he told reporters: "Well, I'm allowed to give her a pardon, but I – nobody’s approached me with it.

"Nobody's asked me about it. It's in the news about that, that aspect of it, but right now, it would be inappropriate to talk about it."

Clintons in Contempt

photo of bill clinton and jeffrey epstein
Source: mega

Bill and Hillary Clinton could be held in contempt for not cooperating with the investigation

Comer announced Maxwell's invite while the Oversight Committee met to discuss holding former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress for failing to appear for depositions of their own in the Epstein investigation.

As Radar reported, Comer announced the contempt charge last week after the Clintons again refusedto talk.

"We have bent over backwards," Comer noted, explaining the committee had gone back and forth, negotiating with the Clintons' attorney since 2025.

"We've communicated with President Clinton’s legal team for months now, giving them opportunity after opportunity to come in, to give us a day, and they continue to delay, delay, delay to the point where we had no idea whether they're going to show up today or not," Comer stated, noting Clinton's lack of appearance was "very disappointing."

