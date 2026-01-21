'This is Disturbing': Fox News Host Jesse Watters Torched for Calling Trump 'Daddy' During 'Creepy' Live Show

"Daddy is about to land, and he has needs," said Watters of Trump in a video clip shared on social media.

Social media users didn't try to hide their disgust as they reacted to the anchor's unsettling nickname for the president.

"Ewwww," remarked one user to which another replied, "I agree, sooo disgusting."

"That is so gross and disturbing," wrote a third commenter while a fourth added, "He is one stupid stupid man. Very unserious people."

"Are these accurate clips? Do they seriously refer to Trump as Daddy on Fox? There is something sick and perverse about that ...makes me glad I don't get Fox News anymore," said one concerned viewer.