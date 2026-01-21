'This is Disturbing': Fox News Host Jesse Watters Torched for Calling Trump 'Daddy' During 'Creepy' Live Show
Jan. 21 2026, Published 4:49 p.m. ET
Fox News host Jesse Watters has been called out for his "disturbing" reference to Donald Trump on live television, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Watters, 74, was branded "creepy" for calling the president "daddy" while discussing Trump, 79, threatening to take Greenland by force.
Watters Calls Trump 'Daddy'
"Daddy is about to land, and he has needs," said Watters of Trump in a video clip shared on social media.
Social media users didn't try to hide their disgust as they reacted to the anchor's unsettling nickname for the president.
"Ewwww," remarked one user to which another replied, "I agree, sooo disgusting."
"That is so gross and disturbing," wrote a third commenter while a fourth added, "He is one stupid stupid man. Very unserious people."
"Are these accurate clips? Do they seriously refer to Trump as Daddy on Fox? There is something sick and perverse about that ...makes me glad I don't get Fox News anymore," said one concerned viewer.
Watters Faces Backlash Over 'Disturbing' Comment
This isn't the first time Watters has referred to the president as "daddy."
Just last week Watters repeated the unsettling nickname while discussing European leaders' resistance to Trump's demands for Greenland on The Five.
"NATO called Trump 'daddy.' Why won't they give daddy what he wants?" Watters pondered out loud.
When liberal co-host Jessica Tarlov said, "sometimes daddy needs to be told no," Watters fired back, "By who?!"
Tarlov's comment sent Watters spiraling as the two clashed over Trump being told no.
"By anyone who has the guts to do it, and it seems like the Danish foreign minister, the Danish prime minister, the head of Greenland, that they've got the stuff and they're saying NATO will disband if this happens," Tarlov replied. "It will be an attack on a NATO country."
"Whose side are you on?" a baffled Watters asked prompting Tarlov to state she was "on the side of America and also Greenland."
Tarlov also slammed Trump and his administration for "the lack of respect" they've shown to European leaders and Denmark, a longtime U.S. ally.
As Watters came under fire once again for calling Trump his "daddy," an X user remarked, "Trump is despicable but so much worse are his handmaidens and sycophants."
Trump himself ignited a fresh firestorm when he referenced NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte previously calling him "daddy" as he addressed leaders gathered in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, January 21.
While speaking about an alleged "deal" he's working on with Russian despot Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to end the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump boasted about his efforts to help Europe.
"I'm helping NATO. When I and I've until the last few days when I told them about Iceland, they loved me," Trump said confusing Iceland for Greenland. "They called me daddy right last time. Very smart man said, 'He's our daddy. He's running it.'"
The president then appeared to suggest he wasn't being respected by foreign leaders anymore.
"I was like running it. I went from running it to being a terrible human being," he said of backlash over Greenland, which he diminished to a "piece of ice."
"But now what I'm asking for is a piece of ice, cold and poorly located that can play a vital role in world peace and world protection. It's a very small ask compared to what we have given them for many many decades," he continued.