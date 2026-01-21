Kurt Russell is 'My Sexual Object' — Goldie Hawn, 80, Reveals She's Still Very Attracted to Longtime Love, 74, After Four Decades Together
Goldie Hawn, 80, and Kurt Russell, 74, have been together for an astonishing 42 years – and despite never tying the knot, their love shows no signs of slowing down.
Speaking to The Dan Buettner Podcast, Hawn opened up about what keeps their relationship thriving.
'Sexual Object'
"I am very sexually attracted to him," she said, according to People. "And that's important. If you have a long-term sexual relationship, that's actually really healthy. He's my sexual object."
Hawn also praised Russell's looks and character. "I find him incredibly handsome to this day," she said. "I have respect for him because I think he's an amazing person."
Their bond extends to family life as well. "Kids love him. We're an unbelievably happy family – most of the time... There's a cohesiveness."
'I'm a Bird'
Freedom and independence are key for Hawn, who likened herself to a bird. "I have a relationship with birds. I'm a bird. And you leave the cage door open, I may never fly out. But if you close that door, for my freedom and my independence, I would probably take all my feathers off."
She explained: "It's a freedom of basically not melding into somebody else, when you're copacetic on certain areas, and you have freedom."
When asked about marriage, Hawn noted that it wouldn't change anything: "Even if we did get married, it wouldn't make any difference because it's 42 years now."
'Intention is The Key'
Reflecting on her decades-long relationship with Russell, she told Porter magazine in 2015: "A lasting relationship isn't about marriage. It's about compatibility and communication. And you both need to want it to work. If one person does not want it to work, it isn't going to work. Intention is the key."
"It's also about not losing yourself in each other. Being together, two pillars holding up the house and the roof, and being different, not having to agree on everything, learning how to deal with not agreeing. Everything's a choice," she went on.
Family Life
The pair first met on-set in 1968, introduced on Walt Disney's The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, but it wasn't until 1983's Swing Shift that their romance began.
By then, Hawn had divorced Bill Hudson, with whom she had two children, Kate and Oliver, while Russell had divorced actress Season Hubley.
Shortly after, Russell became stepfather to Kate and Oliver, and Hawn became stepmother to his son with Hubley, Boston.