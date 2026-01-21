Kurt Russell is 'My Sexual Object' — Goldie Hawn, 80, Reveals She's Still Very Attracted to Longtime Love, 74, After Four Decades Together

Goldie Hawn, 80, and Kurt Russell, 74, have been together for an astonishing 42 years – and despite never tying the knot, their love shows no signs of slowing down. Speaking to The Dan Buettner Podcast, Hawn opened up about what keeps their relationship thriving.

'Sexual Object'

Source: MEGA Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have remained deeply connected after 42 years together.

"I am very sexually attracted to him," she said, according to People. "And that's important. If you have a long-term sexual relationship, that's actually really healthy. He's my sexual object." Hawn also praised Russell's looks and character. "I find him incredibly handsome to this day," she said. "I have respect for him because I think he's an amazing person." Their bond extends to family life as well. "Kids love him. We're an unbelievably happy family – most of the time... There's a cohesiveness."

'I'm a Bird'

Source: MEGA The longtime couple credit attraction, respect, and independence for their enduring relationship.

Freedom and independence are key for Hawn, who likened herself to a bird. "I have a relationship with birds. I'm a bird. And you leave the cage door open, I may never fly out. But if you close that door, for my freedom and my independence, I would probably take all my feathers off." She explained: "It's a freedom of basically not melding into somebody else, when you're copacetic on certain areas, and you have freedom." When asked about marriage, Hawn noted that it wouldn't change anything: "Even if we did get married, it wouldn't make any difference because it's 42 years now."

'Intention is The Key'

Source: MEGA Hawn has spoken openly about still feeling attracted to Russell decades into their romance.

Reflecting on her decades-long relationship with Russell, she told Porter magazine in 2015: "A lasting relationship isn't about marriage. It's about compatibility and communication. And you both need to want it to work. If one person does not want it to work, it isn't going to work. Intention is the key." "It's also about not losing yourself in each other. Being together, two pillars holding up the house and the roof, and being different, not having to agree on everything, learning how to deal with not agreeing. Everything's a choice," she went on.

Family Life

Source: MEGA The pair built a blended family together after beginning their relationship in the early 1980s.