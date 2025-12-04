Daddy's Home! White House Torched Over Trump's 'Embarrassing' Christmas Card Cartoon With 'The Creepiest Message Ever' — 'I Wish I Could Unsee This'
Dec. 4 2025, Published 11:36 a.m. ET
The White House is getting torched after Donald Trump released his Christmas card, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The holiday greeting was shared on their official White House Instagram account before it was met with vicious backlash.
Donald Trump's Christmas Card
The card depicts Trump with a Santa hat and a snow-covered White House in the background.
Trump is giving his signature thumbs up, and, over the sketch, it says, "Daddy's home!"
The White House captioned the post "Home for the holidays!"
Unsurprisingly, people rushed to the comments to tear the picture to shreds.
Donald Trump's Christmas Card Was Torn Apart on Social Media
One Instagram user slammed the card as "so embarrassing," while another claimed, "This administration is a joke."
"Do you mean your daddy Putin or your daddy Netanyahu?" another critic asked, referring to Trump's close ties to Russia's president Vladimir Putin and Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Another observer questioned why the White House "needs to post rage bait," while another insisted the post is "maximum level cringe."
Some People Supported Donald Trump's Christmas Card
Not all of the comments were negative, though, as some took to show their support for President Trump and the card.
One Instagram member cited Trump as the "best president of all time," while another insisted Trump "is [a] good Father for our country."
"You have 3 years to go to stay triggered," another fan of Trump wrote in response to a critic. "President Trump is still your president."
Another fired up Trump supporter also wrote back to a naysayer, stating, "Hey idiot. Get your head out of your ass. The pedophile illegitimate vegetable Joe Biden. Left this country in chaos crime open borders releasing criminals from prison and pedophiles.
"The border wide open so I recriminal and groomer gang banger can come in everything was through the roof. President Trump doesn't have a magic wand the vegetable Joe left us with 36 trillion dollars in debt. But you stay ignorant."
Melania Trump's Christmas Scandal
Christmas has been a controversial topic in Trump's White House since leaked audio of Melania Trump fuming over the holiday during Trump's first term leaked.
"I'm working… my ass off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f--- about the Christmas stuff and decorations?" she said, venting about her responsibilities in regard to the holiday.
"OK, and then I do it and I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, 'Oh, what about the children that they were separated?' Give me a f------ break," she added, referring to a family separation policy Donald launched during his first term.
Melania's Christmas decor also was scrutinized during Donald's first term, as she featured blood-red "American Treasures" trees. People compared these to colors from The Handmaid's Tale and The Shining.
The White House backed her, though, defending the color choice as being a reference to "pales, or stripes, found in the presidential seal designed by our Founding Fathers" and called it a "symbol of valor and bravery."
She was recently trolled for spending under three minutes at a White House Christmas event marking the arrival of the White House Christmas tree.