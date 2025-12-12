EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell's Plans to Seek Freedom Exposed! Leaked Emails Hint at a Trump Plea — as Her Brother Claims Dems Released Messages to 'Embarrass' the Prez

But her brother contended the leaked emails have been misinterpreted, adding his 63-year-old sister cannot request a sentence reduction from Trump until after her planned habeas corpus petition disputing the conviction is decided in federal court. So Ghislaine, via her brother, is saying there's currently no "deal" with the president.

Ghislaine plans to file the habeas petition in New York, alleging prosecutors withheld exculpatory evidence. She's also alleging "deprivation of an impartial jury" after one juror admitted to fibbing on the juror questionnaire. This comes after her appeal in October to overturn her conviction was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court.

"Until the outcome of her petition is known, it would be entirely premature for any [request for a sentence reduction] to be made by Ghislaine," Ian said, adding: "The unauthorized publication of privileged communications between a prisoner and their legal advisers is an infringement of that prisoner's constitutional and other rights."