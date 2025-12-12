EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell's Plans to Seek Freedom Exposed! Leaked Emails Hint at a Trump Plea — as Her Brother Claims Dems Released Messages to 'Embarrass' the Prez
Dec. 12 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein's partner-in-crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, is desperate for a get-out-of-jail-free card, but it looks like her attempt has been sabotaged, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In an interview, the ex-madam's brother Ian Maxwell slammed "mischief-making" Democrats for recently leaking his sister's private emails.
In them, Ghislaine seems to detail how she will ask President Donald Trump to reduce her 20-year prison sentence for recruiting underage girls in Epstein's sex-trafficking operation.
No Deal With Trump — Yet
But her brother contended the leaked emails have been misinterpreted, adding his 63-year-old sister cannot request a sentence reduction from Trump until after her planned habeas corpus petition disputing the conviction is decided in federal court. So Ghislaine, via her brother, is saying there's currently no "deal" with the president.
Ghislaine plans to file the habeas petition in New York, alleging prosecutors withheld exculpatory evidence. She's also alleging "deprivation of an impartial jury" after one juror admitted to fibbing on the juror questionnaire. This comes after her appeal in October to overturn her conviction was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court.
"Until the outcome of her petition is known, it would be entirely premature for any [request for a sentence reduction] to be made by Ghislaine," Ian said, adding: "The unauthorized publication of privileged communications between a prisoner and their legal advisers is an infringement of that prisoner's constitutional and other rights."
Email Leak Sparks Political Firestorm
Ian alleged the Dems leaked the emails "to embarrass the president and the administration."
The email leaks sparked a storm of controversy on Capitol Hill. Maryland's Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin fired off a six-page letter to Trump, stating: "The time has come to cease any coy or sly answers about granting clemency to a convicted child sex predator."
At the same time, a Bureau of Prisons whistleblower has alleged the caged British socialite dines on customized meals delivered to her cell, has private chats with visitors, enjoys complimentary snacks, uses the warden as a "personal secretary" and is allowed to cuddle with a prison service dog.
Ghislaine was moved from a medium-security prison in Florida to a low-security facility dubbed "Camp Cupcake" in Texas after a July meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, where she exonerated Trump of any wrongdoing in the Epstein scandal.
Posh Prison Email Raises Eyebrows
"I feel like I have dropped through Alice in Wonderland's looking glass," Ghislaine wrote in an email to a relative, describing her posh new prison digs.
She'll be seeing even nicer accommodations if she's set free. Her brother is hopeful that day will come.
"In the four years since the verdict came in, new evidence has come to light that demonstrates unequivocally that significant government – and juror – misconduct occurred pre-, during and post-trial," he said.
Therefore, "my sister has every right to expect meaningful relief from the court."