Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf's Marriage to Mia Goth Imploded Over 'Erratic Behavior' Amid Mardi Gras Brawl — 'She Couldn't Handle Him Anymore'

picture of Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth
Source: MEGA

Mia Goth ended her marriage to Shia LaBeouf due to his 'erratic behavior', which tainted their relationship.

Feb. 19 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Shia LaBeouf's marriage to Mia Goth broke down due to his "erratic behavior," according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Transformers star, 39, became too much of a liability in his relationship with the actress, sparking her decision to cut ties last year.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Shia LaBeouf
Source: MEGA

LaBeouf spent the night behind bars after being arrested for a scuffle during Mardi Gras celebrations.

Article continues below advertisement

The troubled actor sparked mayhem during a Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans this week when he was arrested for his part in a bar brawl.

A video showed LaBeouf headbutting a fellow reveler before he was carted off to the hospital to treat injuries he sustained in the fight.

He then spent the night behind bars before being released on Tuesday morning and immediately rejoined street celebrations.

It's this type of unpredictable behavior that is said to have become the final straw for Goth, his wife of 10 years, and pals believe this is finally the end for the couple, who have form for splitting and reconciling throughout their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

'Mia and Shia Are Not Together Anymore'

picture of Mia Goth
Source: MEGA

Friends of the couple believe Goth has ended the relationship for good as she can't handle star anymore.

Article continues below advertisement

A source told The Daily Mail: "Mia and Shia are not together anymore, and it has been like that for some time. Mia broke it off with him because his behavior was erratic, and she didn't want to deal with it anymore, as they were always getting into fights.

"It doesn't look like they will be getting back together either."

The pair met on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II in 2012 and married in Las Vegas four years later. They made their red-carpet debut two years later for his film Fury in London, but by 2015, they were filmed having a wild argument in Germany.

Article continues below advertisement

Shia LaBeouf Credits Mia Goth for 'Saving' His Life

picture of Mia Goth
Source: MEGA

LaBeouf previously credited Goth for 'saving his life.'

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise

EXCLUSIVE: Why Video of Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt 'Fighting Over Jeffrey Epstein Death' Has Put 'Fear of God' into Hollywood

Photo of Kim Kardashian and North West

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian 'Aiming to Turn Daughter North West Into Billionaire' With One Huge Business Move

Article continues below advertisement

They welcomed a daughter, Isabel, in 2022, but their relationship was marred by bust-ups.

In 2018, the couple filed for divorce, but they were still wearing their wedding rings in March 2020 while riding bikes together in Los Angeles.

That same year, the Disney alum said Goth, 32, "saved my f–king life… She was present for me at a time when I didn't deserve to have nobody in my life, especially her… She gave me hope when I was really running on fumes."

Goth, who stars in the forthcoming summer blockbuster The Odyssey, alongside Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Tom Holland, told Elle magazine in October last year that motherhood provided her with perspective.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Shia LaBeouf
Source: MEGA

Sources close to the couple admit LaBeouf is 'not the easiest person to be with.'

"I don't have time for bulls--- in the way that maybe I did in the past, and maybe that's helped a lot," she said.

Her words may sum up her dwindling patience towards LaBeouf.

The source added, "Shia is not the easiest person to be with. He is a very intense individual, very opinionated, and goes to the beat of his own drum.

"Friends, colleagues, and lovers all seem to have trouble handling him and being around him for a long time. But that is also a reason they are attracted, or want to be in his presence, because he is a very interesting guy – a one of one, very intellectual.

"He is somebody people gravitate to, so it is a bit of a Catch-22."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.