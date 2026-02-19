Shia LaBeouf's Marriage to Mia Goth Imploded Over 'Erratic Behavior' Amid Mardi Gras Brawl — 'She Couldn't Handle Him Anymore'
Feb. 19 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Shia LaBeouf's marriage to Mia Goth broke down due to his "erratic behavior," according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Transformers star, 39, became too much of a liability in his relationship with the actress, sparking her decision to cut ties last year.
The troubled actor sparked mayhem during a Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans this week when he was arrested for his part in a bar brawl.
A video showed LaBeouf headbutting a fellow reveler before he was carted off to the hospital to treat injuries he sustained in the fight.
He then spent the night behind bars before being released on Tuesday morning and immediately rejoined street celebrations.
It's this type of unpredictable behavior that is said to have become the final straw for Goth, his wife of 10 years, and pals believe this is finally the end for the couple, who have form for splitting and reconciling throughout their relationship.
'Mia and Shia Are Not Together Anymore'
A source told The Daily Mail: "Mia and Shia are not together anymore, and it has been like that for some time. Mia broke it off with him because his behavior was erratic, and she didn't want to deal with it anymore, as they were always getting into fights.
"It doesn't look like they will be getting back together either."
The pair met on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II in 2012 and married in Las Vegas four years later. They made their red-carpet debut two years later for his film Fury in London, but by 2015, they were filmed having a wild argument in Germany.
Shia LaBeouf Credits Mia Goth for 'Saving' His Life
They welcomed a daughter, Isabel, in 2022, but their relationship was marred by bust-ups.
In 2018, the couple filed for divorce, but they were still wearing their wedding rings in March 2020 while riding bikes together in Los Angeles.
That same year, the Disney alum said Goth, 32, "saved my f–king life… She was present for me at a time when I didn't deserve to have nobody in my life, especially her… She gave me hope when I was really running on fumes."
Goth, who stars in the forthcoming summer blockbuster The Odyssey, alongside Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Tom Holland, told Elle magazine in October last year that motherhood provided her with perspective.
"I don't have time for bulls--- in the way that maybe I did in the past, and maybe that's helped a lot," she said.
Her words may sum up her dwindling patience towards LaBeouf.
The source added, "Shia is not the easiest person to be with. He is a very intense individual, very opinionated, and goes to the beat of his own drum.
"Friends, colleagues, and lovers all seem to have trouble handling him and being around him for a long time. But that is also a reason they are attracted, or want to be in his presence, because he is a very interesting guy – a one of one, very intellectual.
"He is somebody people gravitate to, so it is a bit of a Catch-22."