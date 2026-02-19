Shia LaBeouf's Marriage to Mia Goth Imploded Over 'Erratic Behavior' Amid Mardi Gras Brawl — 'She Couldn't Handle Him Anymore'

The troubled actor sparked mayhem during a Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans this week when he was arrested for his part in a bar brawl.

A video showed LaBeouf headbutting a fellow reveler before he was carted off to the hospital to treat injuries he sustained in the fight.

He then spent the night behind bars before being released on Tuesday morning and immediately rejoined street celebrations.

It's this type of unpredictable behavior that is said to have become the final straw for Goth, his wife of 10 years, and pals believe this is finally the end for the couple, who have form for splitting and reconciling throughout their relationship.