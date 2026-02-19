Your tip
Kim Kardashian
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian 'Aiming to Turn Daughter North West Into Billionaire' With One Huge Business Move

Photo of Kim Kardashian and North West
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian is looking to make her eldest daughter a billionaire... just like her.

Feb. 19 2026, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian has filed a series of trademarks for her 12-year-old daughter, North West, in what advisers have told RadarOnline.com is a calculated move to build a fashion empire that could one day make the preteen a billionaire in her own right.

Kardashian's lawyers submitted three trademark applications to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a brand called "NOR11," a nod to North's nickname and the age at which she is said to have begun developing the line.

Kim Kardashian's 'Generational Wealth' Plan

Photo of Kim Kardashian and North West
Source: MEGA

Kardashian filed three new trademark applications for her daughter, North.

The filings, made through KimYe's Kid Inc., a California corporation incorporated in 2023, span clothing and accessories, jewelry and watches, as well as a range of bags.

Although the company name references both Kardashian, 45, and her ex-husband Kanye West, 48, only the reality TV star is listed in state records as being involved in the new venture.

A source told us, "Kim sees this as laying the foundation for generational wealth. She has built Skims into a global brand, and now she believes North can do the same in her own lane."

Another industry insider added: "The trademarks are broad by design. This is about locking down categories early and building toward a billion-dollar valuation over time."

Photo of Kim Kardashian and North West
Source: MEGA

The trademark filing covers a brand called 'NOR11' across various fashion categories.

The first application covers clothing items, including dresses, socks, shoes, and hats. And the second includes watches and jewelry such as necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings.

The third spans backpacks, purses, and wallets. While the brand has not been formally launched, North has appeared in social media posts wearing hats emblazoned with "NOR11," fueling speculation a rollout is imminent.

'I'm Really Conflicted On My Daughter's Career'

Photo of North West
Source: Kanye West/YOUTUBE

North West performed as Young Simba in a Los Angeles production of 'The Lion King.'

KimYe's Kid Inc. was previously used by Kardashian to file trademarks for North, then aged 9, covering skincare and toy products. North has already released her own album, collaborated with her father on music projects, and appeared on magazine covers.

She also performed as Young Simba in a Los Angeles production of The Lion King. A branding consultant familiar with celebrity youth ventures said, "North already has name recognition most designers would kill for. If managed carefully, this could evolve from novelty to serious fashion player, who could go all the way to billionaire status."

Kardashian has previously acknowledged the pressures of managing her daughter's career alongside her own business commitments. Speaking on Hulu's The Kardashians, she said: "I thought I was busy before. North, me having to be her momager right now is crazy. It's just that it was not on my list. It was not on my Bingo card for this year."

She added: "I'm really conflicted on my daughter's career, so we're going to talk about that soon. I just really want to make sure that everything's really well balanced. All of the work experiences are balanced out with just enough fun life experiences. I just want balance."

Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

The reality star described the challenge of acting as a 'momager' during an episode of 'The Kardashians.'

Kardashian and West, who split in February 2021 after seven years of marriage, share four children – North, son Saint, 10, daughter Chicago, 8, and son Psalm, 6 – and maintain a co-parenting relationship.

A source familiar with the family dynamic said, "Kim is driving the business side of this. Kanye has collaborated creatively with North before, but these filings show Kim is steering the ship."

