EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian 'Aiming to Turn Daughter North West Into Billionaire' With One Huge Business Move

KimYe's Kid Inc. was previously used by Kardashian to file trademarks for North, then aged 9, covering skincare and toy products. North has already released her own album, collaborated with her father on music projects, and appeared on magazine covers.

She also performed as Young Simba in a Los Angeles production of The Lion King. A branding consultant familiar with celebrity youth ventures said, "North already has name recognition most designers would kill for. If managed carefully, this could evolve from novelty to serious fashion player, who could go all the way to billionaire status."

Kardashian has previously acknowledged the pressures of managing her daughter's career alongside her own business commitments. Speaking on Hulu's The Kardashians, she said: "I thought I was busy before. North, me having to be her momager right now is crazy. It's just that it was not on my list. It was not on my Bingo card for this year."

She added: "I'm really conflicted on my daughter's career, so we're going to talk about that soon. I just really want to make sure that everything's really well balanced. All of the work experiences are balanced out with just enough fun life experiences. I just want balance."