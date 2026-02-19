EXCLUSIVE: Kurt Cobain's Cause of Death Questioned With 'Murder' Theories — As Tragic Nirvana Rocker's Autopsy is Revealed for First Time

Cobain was found on April 8, 1994 , slumped in the atrium above the detached garage of his Seattle home.

Kurt Cobain joined the "27 Club" when he died from what authorities ruled a self-inflicted shotgun wound in 1994 – but newly disclosed autopsy documents and a private forensic review are reigniting claims his death may have been a homicide, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The autopsy , signed by chief medical examiner Dr. Donald Reay on June 20, 1994, was never publicly released. But now, a group of independent forensic researchers say they have obtained and analyzed the full report alongside crime scene records, concluding that elements of the case are inconsistent with suicide.

According to the King County Medical Examiner, he had suffered a shotgun wound to the head, with a handwritten note nearby and a shotgun in his left hand.

Bryan Burnett, an independent crime scene reconstruction expert, said his team identified what he described as an undocumented bloodstain on Cobain's left pant leg. After enhancing one image, he said the mark was "extraordinary."

In a peer-reviewed study published in November, Burnett argued the irregular stain pattern was consistent with transfer bloodstains and not with blood pooling beneath a body. He said the absence of similar staining on Cobain's sock and shoe suggested contact with a bloodied hand or surface.

Burnett also pointed to blood on Cobain's shirt.

"Cobain was bleeding onto his shirts," he said. According to the analysis, blood from the troubled rocker's mouth, nose, and left ear should have flowed onto the face and floor if the body had remained in place.

Instead, the pattern suggests the upper body may have been lifted, causing blood to flow onto the shirt.

The report claims: "After the intraoral shotgun discharge, Cobain's body was moved, either from a different location in the greenhouse before the staging of his body or, more likely, he was carried up the exterior stairs at the side of the garage to the greenhouse."