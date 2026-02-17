Mardi Gras Mayhem: Shia LaBeouf Arrested on Battery Charges After 'Nasty Bar Brawl in New Orleans During Three-Day Bender'

LaBeouf further insisted he wasn't "in any position to tell anyone" how his behavior made them feel.

He added: "I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

While FKA Twigs ended up dropping her lawsuit, LaBeouf admitted to having suicidal thoughts following the scandalous headlines about him in a 2022 interview with Bishop Robert Barron.

"I had a gun on the table," he confessed. "I was outta here. I didn’t want to be alive anymore when all this happened."

He also said he'd was feeling "shame like I had never experienced before – the kind of shame that you forget how to breathe. You don’t know where to go. You can’t go outside and get like, a taco."

LaBeouf and his team have not commented on his latest arrest as of this publication.