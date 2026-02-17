Mardi Gras Mayhem: Shia LaBeouf Arrested on Battery Charges After 'Nasty Bar Brawl in New Orleans During Three-Day Bender'
Feb. 17 2026, Published 11:34 a.m. ET
While Mardi Gras is typically filled with booze, good food, parades, and fun, it took a different turn for actor Shia LaBeouf, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
LeBeouf was arrested and hit with charges after getting into a bar brawl in New Orleans, according to a report from TMZ.
What Happened With Shia LaBeouf?
The chaotic altercation occurred after midnight on Tuesday, February 17, outside of a bar in the French Quarter of New Orleans.
In a video obtained by the outlet, LaBeouf could be seen without a shirt and fighting several people. Another shocking moment showed him leaning into a man while trying to converse with him.
After the brawl, LaBeouf walked down the block toward the front of the bar where he was treated by paramedics. He was eventually loaded into an ambulance.
What Was Shia LaBeouf Arrested For?
Earlier that night, prior to the fight, a source on the scene revealed the Indiana Jones star had already been escorted out of the bar by staff.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, LaBeouf had been on a three-day bender prior to the incident, with one doorman describing his "inebriated" behavior as "somewhat belligerent." Another bartended echoed similar sentiments, claiming the troubled star is "terrorizing the city."
Court records revealed he was arrested and is facing two charges of simple battery.
Shia LaBeouf's Sordid Past
LaBeouf's past has been riddled with legal issues and arrests for alcohol-related incidents. In 2016, he spoke to Variety about his issues with drinking, claiming that being under the influence sent him "haywire."
"I can’t f--- with none of it. I’ve got to keep my head low," he explained. "I got a Napoleonic complex. I start drinking, and I feel smaller than I am, and I get louder than I should. It’s just not for me, dude."
In December 2020, LaBeouf's ex-girlfriend FKA twigs also sued him for "relentless abuse" and alleged sexual battery. He vehemently denied the charges, and told The New York Times he was "not cured" of his "PTSD and alcoholism."
"I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way," he continued.
What Else Did Shia LaBeouf Say About FKA Twigs' Lawsuit?
LaBeouf further insisted he wasn't "in any position to tell anyone" how his behavior made them feel.
He added: "I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."
While FKA Twigs ended up dropping her lawsuit, LaBeouf admitted to having suicidal thoughts following the scandalous headlines about him in a 2022 interview with Bishop Robert Barron.
"I had a gun on the table," he confessed. "I was outta here. I didn’t want to be alive anymore when all this happened."
He also said he'd was feeling "shame like I had never experienced before – the kind of shame that you forget how to breathe. You don’t know where to go. You can’t go outside and get like, a taco."
LaBeouf and his team have not commented on his latest arrest as of this publication.