Shia LeBeouf

Shia LaBeouf Seen Running From Jail After Spending Night Behind Bars for Wild Mardi Gras 'Headbutt' Brawl

picture of Shia LeBeouf
Source: MEGA

Shia LeBeouf ignored questions about his bail as he ran from prison after spending night behind bars.

Feb. 18 2026, Published 7:58 a.m. ET

Shia LaBeouf has been pictured running from jail after spending the night behind bars after allegedly assaulting two men.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, 39, was still dressed in the same clothes he was wearing while the scrap took place, as he ignored questions about how much his bail was before breaking into a jog.

New Video Shows LaBeouf Headbutting Fellow Reveler

Shia LeBeouf
Source: MEGA

LeBeouf was seen headbutting fellow reveler in a new video taken by partygoer.

The pictures come as new footage of his brawl came to light showing LeBeouf headbutt a fellow Mardi Gras reveler outside a New Orleans bar

The Transformers actor, 39, got into a fistfight just after midnight on Tuesday with multiple people while partying during the festival.

LaBeouf was seen lunging at an older man during a heated confrontation, striking him straight in the face with a headbutt having previously shouted obscenities towards the reveler

Another new video shows the actor pinned to the ground without a shirt as a bystander held him down.

Actor Needed Hospital Treatment On Injuries Sustained During Brawl

Shia LeBeouf
Source: MEGA

The actor was taken to hospital to treat injuries before spending night in cell.

He was then pictured being treated by paramedics, with his white t-shirt draped over his head.

The New Orleans Police Department confirmed the star was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries before being booked.

The former child actor is now facing two charges of simple battery.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, LaBeouf had been on a three-day bender prior to the incident, with one doorman describing his "inebriated" behavior as "somewhat belligerent."

Another bartender echoed similar sentiments, claiming the troubled star is "terrorizing the city."

Troubled Career Plagued By Alcohol-Fueled Skirmishes

Shia LeBeouf
Source: MEGA

The 'Transformers' star's career has been plagued by booze-related incidents.

LaBeouf's past has been riddled with legal issues and arrests for alcohol-related incidents. In 2016, he spoke to Variety about his issues with drinking, claiming that being under the influence sent him "haywire."

"I can’t f--- with none of it. I’ve got to keep my head low," he explained. "I got a Napoleonic complex. I start drinking, and I feel smaller than I am, and I get louder than I should. It’s just not for me, dude."

In December 2020, LaBeouf's ex-girlfriend FKA twigs also sued him for "relentless abuse" and alleged sexual battery. He vehemently denied the charges, and told The New York Times he was "not cured" of his "PTSD and alcoholism."

"I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way," he continued.

picture of FKA Twigs
Source: MEGA

The actor's ex-partner FKA Twigs launched a lawsuit against him for 'relentless abuse', which she later dropped.

LaBeouf further insisted he wasn't "in any position to tell anyone" how his behavior made them feel.

He added: "I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

While FKA Twigs ended up dropping her lawsuit, LaBeouf admitted to having suicidal thoughts following the scandalous headlines about him in a 2022 interview with Bishop Robert Barron.

"I had a gun on the table," he confessed. "I was outta here. I didn’t want to be alive anymore when all this happened."

He also said he'd was feeling "shame like I had never experienced before – the kind of shame that you forget how to breathe. You don’t know where to go. You can’t go outside and get like, a taco."

