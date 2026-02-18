Shia LaBeouf Seen Running From Jail After Spending Night Behind Bars for Wild Mardi Gras 'Headbutt' Brawl

The pictures come as new footage of his brawl came to light showing LeBeouf headbutt a fellow Mardi Gras reveler outside a New Orleans bar

The Transformers actor, 39, got into a fistfight just after midnight on Tuesday with multiple people while partying during the festival.

LaBeouf was seen lunging at an older man during a heated confrontation, striking him straight in the face with a headbutt having previously shouted obscenities towards the reveler

Another new video shows the actor pinned to the ground without a shirt as a bystander held him down.