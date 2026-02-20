Your tip
Nicole Snooki Polizzi

'Jersey Shore' Star Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Reveals Cancer Diagnosis in Heartbreaking Video — 'I Was Hurt and Scared'

Photos of Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi
Source: MEGA; @snooki/TikTok

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi was diagnosed with stage 1 cervical cancer.

Feb. 20 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

Jersey Shore star Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi has revealed she was diagnosed with cancer in a heartbreaking video, RadarOnline.com can report.

Polizzi shared details about her doctor's appointment, where she got the news with fans via TikTok, revealing she was "hurt and scared."

Polizzi's Cancer Diagnosis

Source: @snooki/TikTok

Polizzi said this was 'not the news' she was 'hoping for.'

Polizzi told her fans she was on the way to the doctor's and showed footage of her in a hospital gown. Once she was back in her car, she confirmed to fans she has cervical cancer.

"Now I'm transferred to the oncologist, who I just saw the other day," she stated. "And so my results came back from my biopsy, and it came back stage 1 cervical cancer, called adenocarcinoma or something."

"There's all this terminology I don’t understand yet. Obviously not the news I’ve been hoping for," she added.

Polizzi's Cancer Was Caught Early

Photo of Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi
Source: MEGA

Polizzi revealed her cancer was 'not the worst news' due to when it was caught.

Polizzi sounded upbeat, still, noting it was "not the worst news" as they "caught it early."

She then urged fans to get a pap smear, which is a test that can detect abnormal cells in the cervix prior to them becoming cancerous.

"I'm 38 years old, and I've been struggling with abnormal pap smears for 3 or 4 years now, and look at me," she continued. "Instead of putting it off because I didn’t want to go, because I was hurt and scared, I just went and did it."

Polizzi's Cancer Is Curable

Photo of Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi
Source: MEGA

The reality star encouraged fans to get their appointments done.

Polizzi went on to reiterate her cancer is "stage 1" and thus "curable," assuming she does "all things right."

"So get your appointments done, b------," she concluded. "Once you go to stage 2, you have to do chemo. Nobody wants to do that! That’s scary."

She reiterated to her followers to "get your appointments done."

She also talked about how her cancer was caught, what she's done since, what she'll have to do going forward, and told fans she's undergoing a hysterectomy rather than rthan chemotherapy.

In addition, Polizzi noted she had a cone biopsy done, and the results came back clear, which is a positive thing, as it indicates the cancer didn't go up into the cervix.

The 'Strongest Woman'

Photo of Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi
Source: MEGA

Polizzi said 2026 is 'not panning out' how she wanted it to.

Polizzi went on to declare 2026 is "not panning out" how she wanted it to, but acknowledged things could "be worse."

"I still have to do further things to get rid of this, but it's very common in women. A lot of women go through this silently with no one to talk to," she added. "I like that we have a platform here to talk about it with each other. I appreciate all of the love. I love you so much."

The MTV star received a lot of well-wishes in the comments, with co-star Sammi "Sweetheart' Giancola calling her the "strongest woman" and telling her she loves her.

The long-standing reality star had previously opened up about her health issues in January, telling fans to get their necessary appointments done and revealing she had to get biopsies from her cervix.

"That hurt. It wasn't a great experience," she said.

At the time, she also revealed the doctors had found "cancerous cells on the top of my cervix," and she would have to get a biopsy to see if they'd spread.

