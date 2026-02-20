'Jersey Shore' Star Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Reveals Cancer Diagnosis in Heartbreaking Video — 'I Was Hurt and Scared'

Polizzi went on to declare 2026 is "not panning out" how she wanted it to, but acknowledged things could "be worse."

"I still have to do further things to get rid of this, but it's very common in women. A lot of women go through this silently with no one to talk to," she added. "I like that we have a platform here to talk about it with each other. I appreciate all of the love. I love you so much."

The MTV star received a lot of well-wishes in the comments, with co-star Sammi "Sweetheart' Giancola calling her the "strongest woman" and telling her she loves her.

The long-standing reality star had previously opened up about her health issues in January, telling fans to get their necessary appointments done and revealing she had to get biopsies from her cervix.

"That hurt. It wasn't a great experience," she said.

At the time, she also revealed the doctors had found "cancerous cells on the top of my cervix," and she would have to get a biopsy to see if they'd spread.