Snooki Quits ‘Jersey Shore’ Following Drunken Rant About Final Cuts: ‘I Just Can't Do It Anymore’ MTV star says show drama isn't worth leaving her children.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, one of the original cast members of the Jersey Shore, is saying goodbye to the show that made her famous.

On the most recent episode of her podcast “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey,” she announced the shocking news of her exit.

“OK, you guys, I love you so much and don’t hate me for my decision, but I have to do what’s best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore,” Snooki, 31, explained. “I am not coming back to Jersey Shore for a season four, if there is one. And there’s a lot of reasons why, but the main reason is really, I just can’t do it anymore.”

The reality star then explained her reasons for ditching the popular series.

“I hate being away from the kids, I don’t like partying three days in a row, it’s just not my life anymore and I wanna be home with the kids,” she continued. “It’s just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show. That’s one reason.”

The mother of three confessed the drama on the show played a role in her decision to leave, adding that its transition from being “all in good fun” to “so serious” isn’t worth taking time away for her kids.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Snooki is mom to Lorenzo Dominic, 7, Giovanna Marie, 5, and Angelo James, 6 months, from her marriage to Jionni LaValle.

“I don’t like the narrative of anything, I’m removing myself, I love you guys so much, I love my roomies to death, they know that, I’m not going anywhere when it comes to them and them being my family,” she added.

Snooki’s exit from the show doesn’t come as a surprise to readers who know the MTV star had an emotional meltdown during the August 6 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

At the time, Snooki said she regretted doing the show and leaving her three kids.

“Leave me the f**k alone, this is why I didn’t want to do this s**t. Leave me alone!” she is heard yelling in the clip.

After the episode aired, Snooki took to her YouTube Channel to explain her breakdown.

“I can’t tell you exactly what happened, but I will let you know that filming the rest of this season I already had anxiety because I just had a frickin’ baby,” she told her followers in a video.

In the October 24 episode, Snooki stormed out of the Jersey Shore house after Angelina Pivarnick deemed her and Jenni JWoww Farley “mean girls.”

After a few cups of wine, she went on a drunken rant about the show’s editing.

“My drunk a** is going to sleep,” she wrote. “All i have to say is , editing on a reality show is a b***h. I will speak the truth one day with a full, tell all documentary. Until then, enjoy your Pinot and dramer [sic]!”

Snooki has been a part of the Jersey Shore since it launched in 2009.