Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Snooki Slams ‘Jersey Shore’ Final Cuts In Drunken Twitter Rant ‘Editing on a reality show is a b***h!’ the MTV star wrote.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wasn’t happy in the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and after watching it, she wasn’t too pleased with the final cut either.

The MTV star, 31, was drinking and tweeting while watching the Oct.24th airing of the show, where she had quite a dramatic reaction to being the victim of Angelina Pivarnick‘s name-calling.

As readers know, the last few episodes of Jersey Shore have been centered around the ongoing feud between Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Angelina, 33, which started when Jenni’s boyfriend Zack Carpinello inappropriately touched Angelina while they were partying in Las Vegas.

In the episode, Angelina deems Snooki and JWoww, 33, “mean girls,” and it was enough to piss the mother of three off.

“I don’t like when I’m called a mean girl, when my friends are called mean girls, because we’re not f**king mean girls,” she said on the show. “It’s just a big thing for me because I dealt with that in high school.”

Snooki furiously stormed out of the house, adding she didn’t leave her newborn son Angelo back home to be called out.

Many may have believed Nicole’s behavior was dramatic, but the star told her Twitter followers she was actually worse and had walked out of the house a total of four times.

“Very dramatic, stomping and grabbing my bag,” she tweeted. “@angelinamtvjs thought i was so drama. I was.”

Though she felt her behavior was necessary, Nicole, who admitted she was “bombed off wine,” wasn’t satisfied with the way the show was edited.

Before ending her Twitter tirade, she tweeted, “Ok my drunk ass is going to sleep,” she wrote . “All i have to say is , editing on a reality show is a b***h. I will speak the truth one day with a full, tell all documentary. Until then, enjoy your Pinot and dramer [sic]!”

She also made a similar statement in her interaction with a fan.

When a Twitter user called her out for “sticking up for that ride bia**” Jenni, she responded, “Editing is a b***h. Jenni is the strongest and realest b***h I’ve ever known.”

As for JWoww’s relationship with her 24-year old beau, they reunited and hung out at Universal Studios, just less than a week after the trouble on the show had caused them to split.