Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Zack Carpinello are back on after a brief split, RadarOnline.com can report.

According to Us Weekly, the couple reunited on a trip to Florida and hung out Universal Studios.

On Saturday, October 19th, the Jersey Shore star and her wrestler documented their day via several posts on their individual Instagram accounts.

In a video from Zack’s page, JWoww’s voice could be heard in the background.

A source told Entertainment Tonight they are back together.

As readers know JWoww, 33, reportedly broke up with Zack the day after footage of him groping Angelina aired on episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

In the clip from the group’s night out in Las Vegas, the 24 year old wrapped his hand around Angelina’s waist, grabbed her butt, touched her leg, and whispered in her ear, all right next to a drunken JWoww, who was passed out at the time.

When Jenni learned of the news, she claimed Angelina was the one who made a move on her beau and shared she was informed by her man that Angelina leaned over and kissed him while he was kissing her.

Despite Vinny coming to Angelina’s defense with his recollection of the night’s events, JWoww struggled to accept the truth.

“I’m sorry, but there’s nothing for me to be mad at,” she said. “Unless Zack physically cheated on me, it’s not my problem. If he kissed her, it would be a huge problem. But he didn’t. Supposedly, she did,” she continued, adding she doesn’t trust Angelina. “I truly believe Zack, he’s not capable of lying. There’s nothing for him to gain out of that.”

Following the episode, JWoww witnessed the interaction filmed nearly five months ago and took to Instagram and Twitter to share her thoughts.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” she wrote. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me.”

“My hearts hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value,” she added. “Don’t ever lower your standards.”