Nancy Guthrie Case Takes Dark Turn as Detectives Probe Possible Kidnapper Accomplice Nearly Three Weeks After 'Abduction'

In the wake of her disappearance, ransom letters – that the FBI has yet to verify as legitimate – were sent to the Guthrie family and several media outlets.

Nancy's children – Savannah, Annie and Camron – attempted to contact the abductor or abductors through heartbreaking videos on social media begging for them to return her home safely, or to at least provide them with proof that she was alive.

On Sunday, February 15, Savannah posted another video asking the kidnapper to "bring her home."

"I wanted to say to whoever has her, or knows where she is, that it's never too late. And you're not lost or alone. And it is never too late to do the right thing," she said. "And we are here. We believe. And we believe in the essential goodness of every human being. And it's never too late."