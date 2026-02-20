Nancy Guthrie Case Takes Dark Turn as Detectives Probe Possible Kidnapper Accomplice Nearly Three Weeks After 'Abduction'
Feb. 20 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, was seemingly abducted from her Arizona home by an unknown assailant earlier this month.
As the desperate search for the missing 84-year-old continues, authorities believe it's possible that the kidnapper may have had an accomplice helping them commit the horrific crime, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Authorities Search for Suspect and Possible Accomplice
"The sheriff has said all along that while investigators are working to identify the person seen on doorbell video, they are not ruling out that that was the only person involved," a spokesperson told People on Thursday, February 19.
As Radar previously reported, security footage from a doorbell camera outside of Nancy's home revealed a person who appeared to be a man wearing a ski mask and thick gloves. According to authorities, he is believed to be between 5'9 and 5'10.
While thousands of tips have come in to police since the release of the photos and video of the potential kidnapper, a suspect has yet to be identified.
Inside Nancy Guthrie's Mysterious Disappearance
Nancy was last seen on January 31 after having dinner with her daughter Annie and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni at their Arizona home. Later that night, Tommaso dropped her off at her own property in Catalina Foothills just before 10 p.m.
However, the next day, she failed to show up to a friend's house to watch a livestreamed church service and the pal alerted Nancy's family. Upon search of her home, it was discovered that the elderly woman's cell phone, wallet, and keys were all inside, but Nancy was nowhere to be found. There was also remnants of blood found on the door.
The 84-year-old was officially reported missing on February 1.
The Guthrie Family Pleads for Information From Kidnappers
In the wake of her disappearance, ransom letters – that the FBI has yet to verify as legitimate – were sent to the Guthrie family and several media outlets.
Nancy's children – Savannah, Annie and Camron – attempted to contact the abductor or abductors through heartbreaking videos on social media begging for them to return her home safely, or to at least provide them with proof that she was alive.
On Sunday, February 15, Savannah posted another video asking the kidnapper to "bring her home."
"I wanted to say to whoever has her, or knows where she is, that it's never too late. And you're not lost or alone. And it is never too late to do the right thing," she said. "And we are here. We believe. And we believe in the essential goodness of every human being. And it's never too late."
Sheriff Confirms Nancy's Case Is Not Closed
Local and federal law enforcement have been hard at work searching for clues on Nancy's whereabouts for the past three weeks, but Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos isn't giving up.
On Wednesday, February 18, he emphasized the importance of the public calling in with any information they may have on the 84-year-old's disappearance or her alleged kidnapper.
"Because let's face it, you’ve been around enough to know that when these tips dry up, this case goes cold," Nanos said, according to KGUN. "We believe somebody out there knows who did this. We need that person to call."
While there has appeared to be little forward movement with finding Nancy or identifying a suspect, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department also confirmed that the case "remains an active investigation."
"As long as leads continue to come in, investigators will continue to follow up on them," they said at the time.