Trump Whines Over Coverage of Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Nancy Weeks After 'Abduction' — 'We Have to Start Reporting on Other Subjects'
Feb. 20 2026, Published 11:35 a.m. ET
Donald Trump whined over the extensive coverage of Savannah Guthrie's missing mom Nancy, RadarOnline.com can report.
In fact, he is so over how much attention the missing Today show host's mom has been getting that he feels "we have to start reporting on other topics."
What Did Donald Trump Say?
On February 19, Trump was asked about Nancy's case. While he went over some of the details, like Nancy's pacemaker no longer syncing to her Apple Watch the day she was abducted, he insisted the "bad" situation shouldn't be the main topic in news headlines.
"We have to start reporting on other subjects also, and see what happens," Trump said. "It's a very sad situation."
The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment and they referred them to comments press secretary Karoline Leavitt made on February 10 during a press briefing.
At the time, she said the " prayers of this entire White House are with Savannah and her family at this time."
What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?
Nancy has been missing since February 1. She was last seen at her house the night before, when she was dropped off by her son-in-law after spending the evening with him and her daughter, Annie.
The next morning, Nancy was expected to meet up at a friend's house to watch a livestreamed church service. When she failed to show up, her friend tried to reach her and, when she couldn't, she called her daughter, Annie.
By the time Nancy's kids got to her house, Nancy was already missing, having left behind personal items like her keys, wallet and cellphone.
Who Abducted Nancy Guthrie?
At this time, the suspect or suspects who seemingly abducted Nancy remain unknown.
The most detailed information investigators have so far comes from footage that was recovered from Nancy's Nest camera. In it, a man was seen wearing a mask, gloves, and a backpack. He also appeared to have a gun on his holster.
As Trump mentioned, another thing investigators are focusing on is Nancy's pacemaker. They are trying to use a type of technology to track it in the area near where she lives. Thus far, these efforts have not produced any new developments.
What Has Nancy's Family Said?
While Nancy and her abductor(s) remain at large, Nancy's family has spoken out via Instagram numerous times along the way, insisting they want their mother to be brought home.
In the most recent message, shared on February 16, Savannah compelled the people who took her mother to return her to them.
"I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is that it's never too late, and you're not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing," she claimed. "We are here, and we believe, and we believe in the essential goodness of every human being, and it's never too late."