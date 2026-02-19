Your tip
Nancy Guthrie Bombshell: How Her Pacemaker Could Be the Key to Finding the 'Abducted' 84-Year-Old

Composite photo of Nancy Guthrie and pacemaker
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; Supplied

Nancy Guthrie remains missing, almost three weeks into the search for her.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 18 2026, Published 7:11 p.m. ET

In a bombshell revelation, Savannah Guthrie's missing mother Nancy's pacemaker could possibly be the key to finding the 84-year-old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The shocking update came to light after FBI agents were spotted in helicopters using a high-tech "signal sniffer" to locate the pacemaker as the search for Nancy is nearing its third week.

Details About Nancy's Pacemaker

Photo of Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker stopped syncing with her Apple Watch the night she was abducted.

In an update on February 17 from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, they explained investigators are attempting to find Nancy's pacemaker.

They noted the department is "working with the manufacturer and other experts in the field to assist in that effort."

As Radar previously reported, the FBI deployed the "signal sniffer" technology in a bid to try to locate the pacemaker.

According to Fox News, the Pima County Sheriff's Department has been flying a helicopter in a low, orderly pattern over the Tucson, Ariz., area near Nancy's home, attempting to pick up a signal.

Investigators are reportedly using specialized equipment that can help identify Bluetooth-enabled devices that are nearby.

A Former CIA and FBI Agent Doesn't Believe Looking for the Pacemaker Is 'Practical'

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie said she and her family still believe Nancy is out there.

Former CIA and FBI agent Tracy Walder spoke with People recently and explained the signal sniffer is "new" and "somewhat experimental" technology.

"I don’t know how effective it's going to be in finding Nancy's pacemaker because you have to be just 30 to 100 feet from the pacemaker. It's hard to detect," Walder shared. "So a helicopter has to hover low and slow in one particular area to look for it."

She added she doesn't think it's "practical," as they would "need to know where they are looking."

Early on in the case, it was revealed Nancy's pacemaker stopped syncing with her Apple Watch around 2 am the night that she was abducted, providing an approximate time Nancy may have been taken.

What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

Nancy has been missing since February 1 and was last seen the night before, having had dinner with her daughter, Annie, and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni. After dinner, Cioni drove her home and was the last person to see her.

The next morning Nancy was due to attend a friend's house to watch a livestreamed church service. When she didn't show and was unable to be reached, her friend contacted Annie.

By the time her children arrived at her home, Nancy had already been taken, but her personal belongings, including her wallet, cellphone, and keys, were left behind.

Where Do Things Stand in the Investigation?

Photos of suspect in Nancy Guthrie case
Source: @FBIDirectorKash/Instagram

Nest footage from Nancy Guthrie's home depicted the suspect who allegedly abducted her.

While the investigation remains ongoing, neither Nancy nor the suspect have been found. The most information on the suspect thus far has been from footage recovered from Nancy's Nest security cameras, depicting a man wearing a glove, a mask, and with a gun attached to his holster.

Savannah and her family have continued to speak out via her social media since Nancy's disappearance, stressing they want their mother to return home and that they still believe she is out there.

They also have attempted to appeal to the abductor(s) via their messages to bring her home.

