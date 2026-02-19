Nancy Guthrie Bombshell: How Her Pacemaker Could Be the Key to Finding the 'Abducted' 84-Year-Old

In an update on February 17 from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, they explained investigators are attempting to find Nancy's pacemaker.

They noted the department is "working with the manufacturer and other experts in the field to assist in that effort."

As Radar previously reported, the FBI deployed the "signal sniffer" technology in a bid to try to locate the pacemaker.

According to Fox News, the Pima County Sheriff's Department has been flying a helicopter in a low, orderly pattern over the Tucson, Ariz., area near Nancy's home, attempting to pick up a signal.

Investigators are reportedly using specialized equipment that can help identify Bluetooth-enabled devices that are nearby.