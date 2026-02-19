Your tip
'Petrified' Brandi Glanville Undergoes Surgery to Remove Ruptured Breast Implant After Nearly 3-Year Medical Crisis

Brandi Glanville suffered an undiagnosed illness for years.
Source: MEGA; brandiglanville/Instagram

Brandi Glanville suffered an undiagnosed illness for years.

Feb. 18 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville has detailed the harrowing process of undergoing surgery to remove a ruptured breast implant that she claims caused her years of mysterious medical issues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Bravolebrity, 53, admitted she was "feeling petrified" ahead of the procedure and just wanted to be "healthy" again in a video from Inside Edition shared on Tuesday, February 17.

Discovering Her 'Complete Rupture'

Brandi Glanville had 'lumps' on her face and neck and her hair was 'falling out.'
Source: brandiglanville/Instagram

Glanville had 'lumps' on her face and neck and her hair was 'falling out.'

Describing her symptoms, Glanville confessed her hair was "falling out," she had "lumps" on her face and neck, her joints were "sore," and she felt overall "fatigued."

Thankfully, plastic surgeon Dr. Ariel Ourian was able to determine that the illness may be connected to a "complete rupture" that occurred in one of her breast implants, which Glanville claimed she'd had for nearly two decades.

"Some patients get what’s called breast implant illness, and it can really affect multiple parts of the body," Dr. Ourian explained in the video. "So, I think it's really important to go in, get all of that ruptured silicone out."

'I Want to Live My Life Again'

Brandi Glanville is 'ready' to get back to her life after years of medical woes.
Source: MEGA

The reality star is 'ready' to get back to her life after years of medical woes.

While documenting the procedure, the doctor explained the situation turned out to be "actually much worse" than he ever expected, noting the gooey implant had been totally "ripped."

While the surgery ended up being "complicated," Glanville said she was already feeling some relief from her symptoms one week later at her post-op appointment.

"I've been isolating for three years," she admitted at the time. "It's been h---. And now I want to live my life again. I’m ready."

Inside Brandi Glanville's Medical Crisis

Brandi Glanville first revealed her symptoms in July 2023.
Source: @brandiglanville/Instagram

Glanville first revealed her symptoms in July 2023.

As Radar previously reported, Glanville first revealed she'd been suffering from an unknown illness – that she later believed to be caused by a parasite – in July 2023.

Over nearly three years, she experienced shocking amounts of swelling, painful lumps on her jaw, and other facial issues as she embarked on an exhausting and pricey medical journey, visiting many different doctors and having several tests done to determine the cause.

By December 2024, she confirmed she'd spent "over $70,000" on treatments and testing.

A few months later, her prognosis wasn't any better. On March 6, 2025, she took to X and shared she felt "f------ miserable."

"My face is worse than ever," she added. "It's literally melted away ... I need my life to change."

Brandi Glanville's Latest Diagnosis

Brandi Glanville said it looked like her face 'melted away' in March 2025.
Source: @brandiglanville/Instagram

The Bravo notable said it looked like her face 'melted away' in March 2025.

While Glanville told TMZ she "definitely had a parasite" that was causing issues with her face, she'd recently learned it supposedly came from a rupture in her implant.

"I was shocked, because they’re implants that I’ve had for almost 20 years, they looked fine, they felt fine, the mammogram said they were fine," she explained. "It wasn’t until I had a sonogram. I was like, 'Maybe just check that too, why not?'"

"You really should change your breast implants every 10 years, and I just didn't," she noted. "I learned a really, really hard lesson."

