'Petrified' Brandi Glanville Undergoes Surgery to Remove Ruptured Breast Implant After Nearly 3-Year Medical Crisis

Describing her symptoms, Glanville confessed her hair was "falling out," she had "lumps" on her face and neck, her joints were "sore," and she felt overall "fatigued."

Thankfully, plastic surgeon Dr. Ariel Ourian was able to determine that the illness may be connected to a "complete rupture" that occurred in one of her breast implants, which Glanville claimed she'd had for nearly two decades.

"Some patients get what’s called breast implant illness, and it can really affect multiple parts of the body," Dr. Ourian explained in the video. "So, I think it's really important to go in, get all of that ruptured silicone out."