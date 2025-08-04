PHOTOS: Brandi Glanville's Medical Crisis — 'RHOBH' Alum BURNS Her Face with Hair-Removal Cream In Last Desperate Attempt To Cure 'Parasite' Facial Disfigurement
Brandi Glanville turned to desperate measures in trying to rid her face of parasites, burning her skin with the hair removal cream Nair, as fans begged her to stop the controversial treatment.
Glanville, 52, showed off the alarming results in a Sunday, August 3, TikTok video.
"Good news. You don’t have to spend a lot of money on peels and lasers anymore," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum snarked as skin from her cheeks past her chin was red and raw, with several layers completely burned off.
'Nair Is The Fountain Of Youth'
Glanville explained how she "decided to put Nair on my face" because when she has an "exfoliated face," it "p----- off" whatever the parasite is that is living under her skin, which she playfully nicknamed "Caroline." The reality star pointed to how the organism was on her right cheek before she applied the Nair, causing it to later flee to her forehead.
“Nair is the fountain of youth. I figured it out. But I overdid it," she joked about the drugstore product..
Nair is typically used for leg hair removal. Its components disrupt the protein bonds that anchor hair below the surface of the skin. Once they're weakened, hair can be wiped away. The brand also has products to remove light facial hair or peach fuzz and waxes for longer-lasting results.
Controversial Treatment
In the caption Glanville wrote: "Beauty hacks (this is a good one but do a test patch) I did 7 minutes and I’m on fire sooooioko don’t to 7 minutes it also burned the loose skin off my arms & its 7 dollars."
Fans were aghast at Glanville's exfoliating tip.
"Please do NOT put Nair on your face," one person begged, while a second pleaded, "You better not tell people to try this!"
"Be careful. It can cause scarring depending on the underlying tissue damage, " a third fan warned, while a fourth confessed, "I've done this before. So painful."
'Miserable and Depressed'
Glanville has been open about her facial drama, which she initially believed was stress-inducing angioedema, which caused her face to swell up after filming Bravo's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco.
“This is why I'm miserable and depressed," she captioned a July 2024 selfie on X, showing her very puffy face. "Stress will kill you. How is your wealth? Take care of yourself, people, thank you, Bravo. I couldn't even work if I wanted to at this point.”
By December 2024, Glanville's face appeared lumpy and deflated.
"Some doctors say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it's stress-induced edema," she shared in a heartbreaking interview.
"Honestly, I have so many doctors and I’ve had so many tests. I did lab work for $10,000, ”the mother of two continued. “They ran every test under the sun. They’re like, ‘It could be a parasite that's new.'"
"I’ve been on meds this whole year. I don't socialize," Glanville said about her now-reclusive lifestyle. "I don’t go out, and I’m just spending all of my money on trying to figure out what’s wrong with me."
'Give Her Grace'
Glanville had all of the fillers in her face dissolved. to rule out that as a cause of her facial dilemma. She eventually consulted with Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow to get to the bottom of her disfigurement. The plastic surgeon did several biopsies on Glanville, who underwent extensive testing that Dubrow said "takes a long time to figure out."
“I think once we get a diagnosis and we get a treatment plan, that we can get on the other side of it,” Dubrow, 66, spilled in February.
He movingly added: "People need to give her grace. She’s brave and tough, and she’s going through a very difficult time."