PHOTOS: Brandi Glanville's Medical Crisis — 'RHOBH' Alum BURNS Her Face with Hair-Removal Cream In Last Desperate Attempt To Cure 'Parasite' Facial Disfigurement

Brandi Glanville turned to desperate measures in trying to rid her face of parasites, burning her skin with the hair removal cream Nair, as fans begged her to stop the controversial treatment.

Glanville, 52, showed off the alarming results in a Sunday, August 3, TikTok video.

"Good news. You don’t have to spend a lot of money on peels and lasers anymore," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum snarked as skin from her cheeks past her chin was red and raw, with several layers completely burned off.